Rugby 7s convincingly off the blocks in South Africa

There is no better way to begin a tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series’ calibre like the Rugby 7s Cranes did on Thursday.

In soggy, wet and unfriendly conditions of the Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa, most teams struggled to execute and implement their playing structures.

Uganda too did for some stages but still got the job done with two wins against Brazil and Jamaica.

Against Brazil, Uganda got the scoreboard ticking early on and never looked back. Half back Adrian Kasito opened the scoring with a try before wing Norbert Okeny also got his try.

The side’s architect Aaro Ofoyrwoth then switched things up with a brace of tries and three conversions to give the Brazilians no chance.

The performance against Brazil only set the bar high and Tolbert Onyango’s men maintained the standards when they met Jamaica in the second game.

The latter broke the deadlock to go ahead in the opening exchanges but Uganda never panicked.

They kept composed and reacted with braces from Kasito and Okeny while Timothy Kisiga registered his first try of the tournament.

Uganda take on the Korea Republic today for their last pool game, hoping they make the knockout stages.

The two met at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in South Africa last year and Uganda emerged 12-0 winners.

On the fifth time of asking, Uganda hope they can make the HSBC World Rugby Series grade on virtue of winning the World Challenger Series this weekend.

World Challenger RUgby Series

Results

Uganda 33 – 5 Brazil