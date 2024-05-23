Rugby Africa Cup coming home

The pomp that surrounded the launch of the Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala tells the whole story of Uganda and its hospitable nature.

Kings Park Arena was a beehive of activity Wednesday evening, with top government officials, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) executive, Rugby Cranes players and coaches as well as the media coming together at a cocktail organised by Nile Breweries.

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah attended the event virtually.

Officials toast at the launch.

"As a government, we are massively proud to support the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup and the unbelievable efforts of the Uganda Rugby Union,” Hon. Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, said after launching the tournament.

He added: “This tournament not only showcases the sporting talent and dedication within our motherland but also highlights the unity and passion of Ugandans. We look forward to witnessing Uganda shine on the continental stage and to the positive impact this will have on our youth and future generations."

The event will run from July 18 to 29 at the refurbished Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and will attract up to eight countries.

Burkina Faso, Namibia, Senegal, Kenya, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, and hosts Uganda are the countries that will take part.

Uganda Rugby Union president Godwin Kayangwe speaks at launch.

URU president, Godwin Kayangwe, emphasized Nile Special’s role in ensuring Uganda is able to host and smoothly run the event.

He said: "Our partnership with Nile Special has been a game-changer for Ugandan rugby. Together, we aim to build a vibrant rugby culture that resonates with our fans and inspires our athletes. I am thrilled to see Nile Special's continued support every step of the way."

Joining the event virtually, Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah, was full of praise for Uganda.

He noted that: "Uganda has already demonstrated its capability as a wonderful tournament host. With your renowned hospitality, excellent facilities, and the new rugby home at Mandela National Stadium – Namboole, I eagerly anticipate what you have in store for some of the continent’s finest talents this July."

The Rugby Africa Cup, a biennial tournament organized by Rugby Africa and has a rich history dating back to 2000.

Previously known as the Africa Cup, the tournament was rebranded in November 2019.

Uganda won the tournament in 2007 and will be looking to build on last year’s Victoria Cup success when the action gets underway.

Chief guest Hamson Obua, the government chief whip.

Adu Rando, the managing director of Nile Breweries, stated, "Our support for Ugandan rugby is rooted in our belief in its potential to unite and inspire. The 2024 Rugby Africa Cup campaign is another opportunity to 'Raise Our Game.' We aim to bring our signature festival atmosphere to this premier competition."

Namibia defeated Kenya 36-00 to win the last Africa Cup, which had its playoffs held in France.

Rugby Africa Cup

Dates: July 18-29, 2024

Host: Uganda

Venue: Mandela National Stadium, Namboole