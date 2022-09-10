Rugby Cranes 7s guaranteed improvement at World Cup

It was a much better day for Ugandan fans at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens as the national team won two games to move into the Bowl finals in Cape Town, South Africa.





Uganda overcame South Korea 12-0 in the Bowl quarterfinals then edged Hong Kong 14-5 in the semis.





In the first game, there were tries for Philip Wokoracha and Nobert Okeny in the chilly weather.





Undeterred by the cold, Okeny and Adrian Kasito bagged tries against Hong Kong to book a final clash against Germany on Sunday.





Coach Tolbert Onyango's team have never beaten Germany but are guaranteed to finish higher than they did at the last World Cup in USA four years ago when Uganda came 19th.





Victory will ensure that the Rugby Cranes 7s will end this tournament in South Africa in 17th out of 24 teams.





RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS Bowl Quarterfinals Uganda 12-0 South Korea Semifinals Uganda 14-5 Hong Kong Final - Sunday Uganda vs. Germany, 9.36am