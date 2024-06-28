Rugby Cranes 7s seek fourth African title

The Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s are set to compete in the 2024 Africa Men’s Sevens starting this weekend at the Labourdonnais Sports Club in Mauritius, aiming to secure their fourth continental title in nine years.

The 12-team tournament has a new format this year. Unlike previous years, this edition will be played in two phases from June 29-30 and July 6-7.

The Rugby Cranes have posted a mixed season, notably winning the African Games in Accra earlier in the year, but failed to qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series and the Olympics.

The team’s head coach Tolbert Onyango has steered Uganda’s success since assuming the role permanently in 2015. Under his guidance, the Cranes are determined to add on the titles they won in 2016, 2017 and 2022 before Kenya snatched it in Harare last year.

“All tournaments have been tough but we’ve gained a lot by playing more and that’s what we want to take to Mauritius,” Onyango said

To boost his chances, the coach has recalled key players from previous successes.

This includes the trio of Isaac Massanganzira, ⁠Desire Ayera and ⁠Aaron Ofoywroth who were part of the triumphant 2022 team and Dennis Etwau, a fringe player from the 2016 winning squad.

“We had to make a few changes for the Mauritius assignment after assessing the squad and the opponents that we’re facing,” Onyango explained.

Strong opposition

Uganda’s quest will face strong opposition from last year’s finalists and this year’s African representatives to the Olympics Kenya and South Africa. The latter was invited after Ghana withdrew and slotted into Group C that has Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Algeria.

Uganda is in Group B with Burkina Faso, Tunisia, and Ivory Coast while Pool A has the hosts Mauritius, Nigeria, Madagascar and Kenya.

This weekend’s final rankings will determine the seeding and draws for the second round. The team with the highest number of points will be crowned champions.

Mauritius 7s Groups

Pool A: Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar, Mauritius.

Pool B: Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire.

Pool C: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Algeria.

Rugby 7s Cranes Group fixtures (Saturday)

11.06 am - Uganda vs Cote d’Ivoire

1.50 pm - Uganda vs Tunisia

4.34 pm - Uganda vs Burkina Faso

Rugby Cranes Sevens team for Mauritius

Pius Ogena, ⁠Isaac Massa, ⁠Ian Munyani, ⁠Philip Wokorach, ⁠Alex Aturinda, ⁠Desire Ayera, ⁠Aron Ofoyirwoth, ⁠Dennis Etwau, ⁠Adrian Kasito, ⁠Karim Arinaitwe, ⁠Nobert Okeny, ⁠Timothy Kisiga



