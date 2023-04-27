Rugby Cranes 7s set final as series target

The Rugby Cranes 7s finished fifth with 12 points in the opening round of the 2023 World Challenger Rugby Series in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Tonga, Germany, Hong Kong and Belgium finished above Uganda in last week’s tournament.

Uganda strolled through the pool with wins over Brazil (35-5), Jamaica (36-10) and South Korea (40-0) before losing 26-14 to Germany in the quarters.

Two extra wins against Chile (12-7) and Italy (19-15) got them fifth place out of 12.

Coach Tolbert Onyango thought they should have done better especially in defence and promised to clean up just in time for for Friday.

Whatever he has seen in training this week has convinced him to set getting to the final as this round’s goal.

“Last weekend was a bit tough on us, we played six and won five but lost where it mattered most in the quarterfinal against Germany. This weekend we are looking to correct that and the aim is to get into the finals,” said Onyango who also said the weather is kinder to the group than it was last week.

Getting to the final or winning the round with those ahead tumbling would give Uganda a chance of winning the two leg series on aggregate score.

The winner of the World Challenger 7s Series will be part of a four-team play-off at the HSBC London Sevens in May, joined by teams placed 12th to 14th after 10 rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023.

The winner of the play-off will achieve the coveted Sevens World Series 2024 status.

The route to the Promised Land looks even tougher than before for Uganda who have gone after it on five occasions.

World Challenger Rugby Sevens Series

Pool A: Tonga, Italy, Chile, Jamaica

Pool B: Germany, Uganda, Brazil, South Korea

Pool C: Hong Kong, Belgium, Zimbabwe, PNG

Uganda’s pool fixtures

Friday

Uganda vs Brazil, 11.06 am

Uganda vs Korea, 2.10pm

Saturday