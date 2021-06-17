Rugby Cranes 7s upbeat as Elgon Cup postponed

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The Rugby Cranes Sevens are still chasing the Olympics dream with a repechage qualifying tournament that sets off Friday in Monaco, France at the Stade Louis II stadium. It’s a winner takes all situation in Monaco.



One slot up for grabs. The playing field is awash with sides boasting experience and stature can’t match but Onyango is adamant anything is possible. “We are going to give it our level best shot and yes it is realistic to expect a qualification since we shall be taking part in the competition. Anything can happen,” he told Daily Monitor.

Samoa, Ireland, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Mexico, France, Hong Kong China, Chile and Jamaica rival Onyango’s Cranes for the lone spot. Uganda’s first step to Tokyo is progressing from what looks like a tricky pool B with France, Jamaica, Chile and Hong Kong onto the elimination stages.

The side had earlier in the week suffered a setback when four members returned positive Covid-19 tests, prohibiting them from travelling. Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Onyango and physio Samuel Asiimwe had traces of the virus but Onyango was cleared after returning a negative result days later. James Odongo and Kelvin Balagadde replaced Kasito and Ofoyrwoth while Dr. Faith Komagum is in for Asiimwe.



Elgon Cup postponed

The 2021 edition of the Elgon Cup was upon us with the first leg slated for June 26 in Kampala before heading to Nairobi a fortnight later for the second league. The rising number of Covid-19 cases have forced both Uganda Rugby Union (URU) and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to put the double header showdown on hold until further notice. The Rugby Cranes under the stewardship of Brian Makalama and Bobby Musinguzi have been training with a 34 man group retained after a number were axed.

