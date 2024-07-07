Rugby Cranes 7s win Africa Cup, again

The Uganda Men’s Sevens national team claimed their fourth continental title after emerging champions of the 2024 Africa Men’s Sevens played at the Labourdonnais Sports Club in Mauritius over the weekend.

Uganda cruised over Tunisia, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast in the group stages before crushing Zambia in the quarterfinals and Zimbabwe in the semis.

The Rugby Cranes Sevens had won the first round a week earlier to put themselves in pole position and only needed to reach the final after South Africa thrashed Uganda’s closest challenger Madagascar 36-14 in the other semifinal.

Final before the final

Zimbabwe, who dashed Kenya’s hopes of retaining the title with a 10-7 win in the quarterfinals, proved a match to the Cranes but did not last their threat.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth broke away to put Uganda in the lead after converting his own try early enough, but Ryan Musumhi's conversion of Edward Sigauke's try pulled The Cheetahs level into halftime.

Coach Tolbert Onyango's halftime pep talk proved the magic as Timothy Kisiga wheeled away to dot minutes after restart, but Ofoyrwoth missed the supplements.

Nobert Okeny peeled away from the right to touch down the third try just behind the upright, but again, Ofoyrwoth skewed his kick wide.

If that was not the motivation to push further, Alien Skins' 'Party' hit's interlude earlier at halftime reminded them of the mission and the mood back in Kampala.

At 17-7, Uganda had gained confidence, and Kisiga once again crossed the line as Ofoyrwoth split the uprights to put the game to bed at 24-7.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth was MVP.

With Madagascar, the other finalist from last weekend losing to South Africa in the other semi, Uganda was all but declared the champion since even a loss to South Africa would mean the Cranes finish with an unassailable 38 points.

A title sealed and another chance to play in next year's World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Grand finale

The final affair was a mere formality, but make no mistake, Uganda went all in for it. Etwau found his corner to put Uganda ahead in the early exchanges.

Alex Aturinda doubled a minute later, but South Africa promptly pulled back one. Etwau ensured the score was decent 15-5 at the break with another of his trademark runs. The Jinja Hippos winger scored a try in each of the 11 games that he played over the two weekends.

The Blitzboks caught Uganda napping at the restart to take a deserved 17-15 lead as the clock warned.

Uganda had a chance to go for a penalty in a juicy position but the team's main kicker Ofoyrwoth chose to bend for the scrum.

The push eventually paid after four minutes of an intensive battle as Ofoyrwoth whizzed through the line, capping it with a golden touch that broke the South Africans as Uganda took what belonged to them.

Forty points out forty, claiming the African title for the fourth time becoming the second most successful side after Kenya who won it six times.

Africa Men's Sevens

Round two - results

Group games

Uganda 36-0 Tunisia

Uganda 29-14 Ivory Coast

Uganda 14-10 Burkina Faso

Quarterfinal: Uganda 32-0 Zambia

Semifinal: Uganda 24-7 Zimbabwe

Final: Uganda 20-17 South Africa