Rugby Cranes clinch fifth via sudden death penalty

The Rugby Cranes needed Joseph Aredo’s sudden death penalty to defeat Senegal 34-31 on Sunday at Namboole and finish fifth in the Rugby Africa Cup 2024.

Uganda, playing without fullback Philip Wokorach, were on the back foot for the large part of the game, with the West Africans dominating the collisions.

The clash was all about confirming the seeding for next year’s African Championship and head coach Fred Mudoola will take the positives.

“We won and that’s the most important thing for us. We can build on that next year,” the tactician told Daily Monitor after the game.

“The goal was for us to make the final, at the very least, but we didn’t manage to achieve that,” he added.

Changes made to the line up included Timothy Kisiga switching from the wing to fullback and Nathan Bwambale replacing Faragi Odugo at hooker.

Mark Omoding and Robert Aziku replaced Eliphaz Emong and Sydney Gongodyo.

The Cranes led 3-0 following Ivan Magomu’s penalty but Senegal benefitted from Aredo’s kick that was intercepted for a touch down under the posts.

Senegal then added a penalty to stretch the lead to 10-3 before Magomu responded to make it a four-point game (10-6).

Rugby Cranes' loose forward Byron Oketayot Carries the ball against Senegal. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

On one of the rare occasions Uganda dominated Senegal in the scrum, the Cranes pushed the West Africans over for Alex Aturinda to ground it.

Magomu’s conversion saw Uganda trail 17-13 going into the halftime break.

The two sides exchanged penalties at the start of the second half but Senegal continued to impose themselves at the breakdown.

With Senegal leading 23-13, Byron Oketayot broke the line to set up substitute Arnold Ocen for a debut try, which Magomu converted to put Uganda within three points.

The skipper would level matters with another penalty to force the game into extra time.

Ugandan fans were ready to celebrate when Magomu got another chance to win it for the hosts at the hooter but he failed to split the uprights.

Aredo took over the kicking duties in extra time and gave Uganda a 26-23 lead but Senegal responded quickly to level matters.

Whatever Uganda did, Senegal had a response. Timothy Kisiga, named Man of the Match, received the ball from deep and tore through the Senegalese defence to hand Uganda a late lead.

But the response was instant. Senegal used a well executed line out to level matters, and it could have been worse for the home team if the resultant conversion had not hit the post.

The two sides could not be separated after extra time and needed sudden death.

Aredo’s kickoff went deep and Uganda forced a penalty, which the back slotted in for the win.

The win ensured Uganda finished with two wins from three games but lost the most important one against Zimbabwe to start the tournament.

Rugby Africa Cup 2024

Sunday results

Seventh place final

Cote d’Ivoire 23-10 Burkina Faso

Fifth place final