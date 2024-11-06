Rugby Cranes confront old demons

The Rugby Cranes will start life without Ivan Magomu when they face the Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the Elgon Cup to be played on Saturday at the KRU Grounds in Nairobi.

Magomu, who was suspended for six months and stripped of the Rugby Cranes captaincy in August, has since been replaced by forward Byron Oketayot.

The forward’s first task is to lead the team to victory on enemy territory as Uganda looks to win a first Elgon Cup trophy in close to a decade.

Uganda’s last win in the two-nation competition came in 2015.

“My first international cup was against Kenya, and now my first game as captain is also against Kenya. It’s an exciting moment for me,” Oketayot revealed ahead of the game.

He added: “This is something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. I’ve been inspired by the former captains and I always looked up to them. It’s a great milestone for me.”

Ready to lead

When the game kicks off, Oketayot will be looking to become one of the few Rugby Cranes captains to secure victory on Kenyan soil.

Alex Mubiru and Asuman Mugerwa have both picked away wins while Brian Odongo managed a draw. Uganda also won in Nairobi back in 2006, a result that precipitated the memorable Rugby Africa Cup triumph in 2007.

“We have been knocking on the door. Last year, we won here (at home) but fell short by a few points in Kenya. We now know what to do and are fully ready,” the new skipper noted.

Uganda edged Kenya 21-20 in the home leg, which also doubled as the Victoria Cup last year, with Liam Walker’s penalty securing the victory at Kings Park Arena.

Kenya, however, regrouped for the second leg in Kisumu and defeated Uganda 20-13 to clinch their 13th Elgon Cup trophy.

“So far, we’ve been preparing well, with a decent training period towards this Elgon Cup. We’ve been polishing up on our areas of weakness from the Rugby Africa Cup, and the players know what to do this time.”

Uganda paid the price for a false start to the Rugby Africa Cup held at Namboole in July and ended up finishing fifth.

With the return leg scheduled for Kampala next weekend, Uganda will be hoping to leave Kenyan soil with the advantage to ease their work on home soil.

The Cranes will be without star full back Philip Wokorach but will be boosted by the availability of the fellow Uganda Sevens players, who missed the Africa Cup due to a tight schedule.

Pius Ogena and Aaron Ofoyrwoth are the two experienced stars selected from the Sevens side and will greatly improve the team.

Ogena’s power will be a big boost to Mudoola’s back row while Ofoyrwoth’s leadership should set the pace in the backline.

Santos Ssenteza, Jude Jjuko and Asuman Mugerwa will start in Uganda’s front row while Charles Uhuru and Eliphaz Emong form the second row.

Moses Zziwa, new team captain Byron Oketayot and Ogena make up Uganda’s back row. Assistant captain Conrad Wanyama will partner Ofoyrwoth as the halfbacks.

Robin Odrua and Shakim Ssembusi on the wings, Eric Mulamula and Innocent Gwokto in the midfield and Joseph Aredo at full back, complete the Cranes’ starting lineup.

Kenya test

The Simbas, meanwhile, will be seeking redemption after a dismal showing in the Africa Cup.

Jerome Paarwater’s charges finished fourth in Kampala after falling 20-12 to Algeria in the semifinal and 37-28 to Namibia in the bronze medal match.

In preparation for the duel, the Simbas camped in Kakamega and were hosted by the Kenya league champions, Kabras Sugar.

2024 Elgon Cup

Saturday in Nairobi

Kenya vs. Uganda, 4pm

Rugby Cranes XV

Santos Ssenteza, Jude Jjuko, Asuman Mugerwa, Charles Uhuru, Eliphaz Emong, Moses Zziwa, Byron Oketayot, Ogena, Conrad Wanyama, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Robin Odrua, Eric Mulamula, Innocent Gwokto, Shakim Ssembusi, Joseph Aredo

Substitutes