Rugby Cranes pay price for slow start

The Rugby Cranes paid a heavy price for an unacceptable first half display that eventually sent them out of the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 contention following a morale-sapping 22-20 loss to Zimbabwe at Namboole on Saturday.

For the entire first half, the home side barely got anything right. From missed tackles, to disjointed lineouts and knock-ons, it was chaotic in the Ugandan half as the Zimbabwe Sables camped and forced the hosts into committing errors.

Wokorach kicks the ball at kick-off.

The Sables’ early pressure paid off when Edward Sigauke shoved off winger Shakim Ssembusi to touch down in the corner. Ian Prior would add the extras to give Zimbabwe an early 7-0 run.

The visitors pack dominated the collisions and were faster to the rucks, forcing multiple turnovers to leave the partisan crowd frustrated.

Uganda were punished but Prior missed the penalty but Tukudzwa Musingwini grounded Zimbabwe’s second try of the day on the left wing to create a 12-00 difference.

Wokorach scores a try in the corner.

Prior’s penalty and a well executed Brandon Mudzekenyedzi closed the half as Uganda retreated to the locker room to do some soul searching. The score board read 22-00 in favour of Zimbabwe and Namboole was stunned.

Wokorach show

With the team structure clearly not doing the trick, Uganda needed a hero to take matters into his own hands and lead a comeback. And that man turned out to be Philip Wokorach, Uganda’s only professional player who plies his trade in France.

Lock Robert Aziku is dejected at the final whistle.

Jose Chameleon’s halftime Wale Wale performance looked to have inspired the Rugby Cranes, who played with urgency in the second half, well aware of the hole they had dug for themselves.

Fred Mudoola called for some changes at the start of the second half as Joseph Aredo took over from Jones Kamiza, who will want to forget his debut performance very fast, while Alex Aturinda came in for his Pirates’ teammate Sydney Gongodyo.

Rugby Cranes 7s stars cheer on their 15s counterparts.

Wokorach opened the half with a penalty to put the Cranes on the scoreboard for the first time. The fullback would slice through the defence for a solo try and add extras to make it 22-10.

The fans started to believe. The noise was loud and things were happening on the pitch. The introduction of Aturinda gave the Cranes a willing ball carrier and pushed Uganda into the Zimbabwe half.

Jose Chameleons' halftime performance lifted the team.

Another Wokorach penalty made it 22-13 it was game on. The full back then broke the line from deep to set up his younger brother Innocent Gwokto, who touched down under the posts. Wokorach added the extras and the Cranes were within two points.

Wokorach, named man-of-the-match, had the opportunity to hand Uganda victory deep in the second half but his penalty from the centre line only had the direction but lacked the distance to split the uprights.

Zimbabwe held on for a victory that sends them to the semifinals while Uganda will now drop to the classification games.

Legends Denis Etuket (L) and Martial Tchumkam.

“In the first half we didn't stick to the game plan. I think the boys had a bit of nerves and we failed to play in the right spaces so we were punished. They kept us in our half the whole of the first half,” skipper Ivan Magomu said after the game.

“We spoke about it at halftime and the second half was different. The fans backed us and we just ran out of time otherwise it was a good performance. Hard luck to the boys but I am really proud of them,” he added.

Alex Aturinda gave a good account.

Defending champions Namibia defeated Burkina Faso 38-05 in the first quarterfinal while Kenya beat Senegal 29-17. Algeria defeated Cote d’Ivoire 32-12.

Namibia will now face Zimbabwe in the semis while Kenya take on Algeria. Uganda will now drop to the classification games and will start by facing Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Rugby Africa Cup 2024

Quarterfinal results

Uganda 20-22 Zimbabwe

Algeria 32-12 Cote d’Ivoire

Kenya 29-17 Senegal

Namibia 38-05 Burkina Faso

Wednesday at Wankulukuku

Semifinals

Namibia vs. Zimbabwe

Kenya vs. Algeria

Placement games

Uganda vs. Burkina Faso