Rugby Cranes pay price for slow start
The Rugby Cranes paid a heavy price for an unacceptable first half display that eventually sent them out of the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 contention following a morale-sapping 22-20 loss to Zimbabwe at Namboole on Saturday.
For the entire first half, the home side barely got anything right. From missed tackles, to disjointed lineouts and knock-ons, it was chaotic in the Ugandan half as the Zimbabwe Sables camped and forced the hosts into committing errors.
The Sables’ early pressure paid off when Edward Sigauke shoved off winger Shakim Ssembusi to touch down in the corner. Ian Prior would add the extras to give Zimbabwe an early 7-0 run.
The visitors pack dominated the collisions and were faster to the rucks, forcing multiple turnovers to leave the partisan crowd frustrated.
Uganda were punished but Prior missed the penalty but Tukudzwa Musingwini grounded Zimbabwe’s second try of the day on the left wing to create a 12-00 difference.
Prior’s penalty and a well executed Brandon Mudzekenyedzi closed the half as Uganda retreated to the locker room to do some soul searching. The score board read 22-00 in favour of Zimbabwe and Namboole was stunned.
Wokorach show
With the team structure clearly not doing the trick, Uganda needed a hero to take matters into his own hands and lead a comeback. And that man turned out to be Philip Wokorach, Uganda’s only professional player who plies his trade in France.
Jose Chameleon’s halftime Wale Wale performance looked to have inspired the Rugby Cranes, who played with urgency in the second half, well aware of the hole they had dug for themselves.
Fred Mudoola called for some changes at the start of the second half as Joseph Aredo took over from Jones Kamiza, who will want to forget his debut performance very fast, while Alex Aturinda came in for his Pirates’ teammate Sydney Gongodyo.
Wokorach opened the half with a penalty to put the Cranes on the scoreboard for the first time. The fullback would slice through the defence for a solo try and add extras to make it 22-10.
The fans started to believe. The noise was loud and things were happening on the pitch. The introduction of Aturinda gave the Cranes a willing ball carrier and pushed Uganda into the Zimbabwe half.
Another Wokorach penalty made it 22-13 it was game on. The full back then broke the line from deep to set up his younger brother Innocent Gwokto, who touched down under the posts. Wokorach added the extras and the Cranes were within two points.
Wokorach, named man-of-the-match, had the opportunity to hand Uganda victory deep in the second half but his penalty from the centre line only had the direction but lacked the distance to split the uprights.
Zimbabwe held on for a victory that sends them to the semifinals while Uganda will now drop to the classification games.
“In the first half we didn't stick to the game plan. I think the boys had a bit of nerves and we failed to play in the right spaces so we were punished. They kept us in our half the whole of the first half,” skipper Ivan Magomu said after the game.
“We spoke about it at halftime and the second half was different. The fans backed us and we just ran out of time otherwise it was a good performance. Hard luck to the boys but I am really proud of them,” he added.
Defending champions Namibia defeated Burkina Faso 38-05 in the first quarterfinal while Kenya beat Senegal 29-17. Algeria defeated Cote d’Ivoire 32-12.
Namibia will now face Zimbabwe in the semis while Kenya take on Algeria. Uganda will now drop to the classification games and will start by facing Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
Rugby Africa Cup 2024
Quarterfinal results
Uganda 20-22 Zimbabwe
Algeria 32-12 Cote d’Ivoire
Kenya 29-17 Senegal
Namibia 38-05 Burkina Faso
Wednesday at Wankulukuku
Semifinals
Namibia vs. Zimbabwe
Kenya vs. Algeria
Placement games
Uganda vs. Burkina Faso
Senegal vs. Cote dÍvoire