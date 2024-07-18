Rugby Cranes start in a happy place

The Uganda Rugby Cranes could not have had a better time to win the Rugby Africa Cup.

The vibe is up within the rugby community following Uganda’s success at the Africa 7s Championship in Mauritius, the team’s fourth continental title in less than a decade.

There has also been a deliberate effort by the Uganda Rugby Union to push the team to greater heights.

From specialized training of members of the squad, to a high-performance camp in South Africa, the team could not have prepared better for the continental showpiece.

And to cap it off, the ruggers will be playing at home, backed by a partisan home crowd to go all the way.

Better times

The last time Uganda lifted the 15s title, support from the government was negligible.

The team, despite having adequate preparations, including a camp in South Africa and getting polished by tacticians like the late Chester Williams and David Dobele, there were challenges connecting from Entebbe, through Nairobi and to Antananarivo, Madagascar where the finals were held.

But even with all those challenges, the Rugby Cranes defeated a strong Namibia side 20-19 in Pool A before beating neighbors Kenya 24-12 in the semis.

They would then go on to obliterate Madagascar 42-11 in the final to become the first ever Ugandan team to win a continental title.

“That was one year of many firsts and show of resilience by a team,” former Rugby Cranes center Tonny Stone Luggya recalls. “The current group is definitely much better facilitated and exposed,” he adds.

17 years later, the Uganda Rugby Union has a vote of Shs2.48b from the National Council of Sports and the team has received massive support from, not only the government but corporate sponsors, with Nile Special taking the lead.

In 2022, the beer company committed Shs1.77b to sponsor the 15s team for three years and there is a feel-good-factor about being part of the squad for the players.

Philip Wokorach, Uganda’s first professional player to ply his trade in Europe, is in the squad to add his experience and exposure.

France-based Wokorach, will, alongside Timothy Kisiga and Alex Aturinda, add the winning spirit from the 7s code, having been part of the victorious 7s side that overcame the likes of South Africa and Kenya to clinch the Africa Cup earlier this month.

The Cranes scaled the heights last year by beating rivals Kenya 21-20 in the final to win the Victoria Cup that was held in Uganda and lift a rare piece of silverware.

And despite losing the Elgon Cup following a 20-13 loss the noisy neighbors in Kisumu last November, the spirits are still high in the Ivan Magomu-led team.

The experience of players like Eliphaz Emong, Charles Uhuru, Robert Aziku, Joseph Aredo and Asuman Mugerwa fused with the youthfulness of the likes of Sydney Gongodyo, Moses Zziwa and Alex Aturinda will be expected to get the job done for the home side.

Home sweet home

Uganda is easily one of the countries with the best vibe during rugby competitions.

And that vibe has always propelled Ugandan sides to get results on the pitch. The 7s side has benefitted from that on two occasions, lifting the continental titles in 2017 and 2022.

The Rugby Cranes themselves relied on that to win the Victoria Cup last year and this year presents yet another opportunity.