Rugby Cranes tilt towards disaster

Uganda’s dream of qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup is fast turning into a nightmare. Having started the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup on home soil with high hopes, the Rugby Cranes are now staring down the barrel of relegation after a disappointing 24-12 defeat to Morocco in the fifth-place semifinal on Sunday at Namboole.

Morocco, newly promoted to the continent’s top tier, wasted no time. Abil Achahbar sliced through Uganda’s defense in the opening exchanges to register the first try of the game and set the tone for a clinical performance.

The Cranes had a chance to respond immediately but Philip Wokorach sent a penalty wide. While Uganda floundered, Morocco were ruthless.

Yassine Maamry’s try was converted by El Kadri to give the Moroccans a 14-0 halftime lead. At that point, Uganda were second best in every department as they lost out at set pieces, outrun in open play and overpowered in the collisions.

Coach Fred Mudoola had made three changes to his starting lineup, including bringing in Conrad Wanyama, Timothy Kisiga, and William Nkore, hoping to spark a reaction. More changes followed at the start of the second half, with Alex Aturinda, Edward Emiemu and Eliphaz Emong.

But it was Morocco’s substitutes who made the greater impact as Mohamed Karim crossed the whitewash for their third try to drain the energy from the home side who had little support from the stands. Wokorach crossed the line to restore Uganda's hopes.

Uganda kept probing and their persistence nearly paid off when Aaron Oforywoth released Kisiga with a long pass down the wing however, a cynical interception by Adil Achahbar halted the attack and earned the Moroccan a yellow card.

With a man advantage, Wokorach sliced through to dot under the polls to ignite brief hopes of a comeback. But just moments later, captain Byron Oketayot was sent to the sin bin for an infringement to suck the energy out.

“We chose to go for the scrums but it didn't turn out the way we wanted," team's captain Oketayot reflected on some of the team's decisions.

The Rugby Cranes now drop to a do-or-die clash with Ivory Coast next Saturday where the loser will be relegated to Tier B. Ivory Coast lost their placement semifinal 28-3 to Senegal, who will now meet Morocco to battle for the fifth place.

“It’s really painful that we're going to play in the relegation match, but we have to rise up and win the game," Oketayot urged.

2025 Rugby Africa Cup

Fifth-place semifinal playoffs

Ivory Coast 3-28 Senegal