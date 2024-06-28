Rugby Cranes to polish for Africa Cup in South Africa

Ahead of the Rugby Africa Cup slated to kick off next month in Kampala, Uganda, the Uganda Rugby Cranes will intensify their preparations with an intense 10-day training camp in Gauteng, South Africa.

A team of 29 players and seven officials was flagged off Wednesday morning at Copper Chimney by National Council of Sports (NCS) Assistant General Secretary (technical) Francis Oluga and departed for South Africa yesterday.

In South Africa, the team will link up with the seven members who have been in a three-month high-performance camp with the Blue Bulls.

Santos Senteza, Faragi Odugo, Eliphaz Emong, Byron Oketayot, Sydney Gongodyo, Asuman Mugerwa and Conrad Wanyama have been in South Africa since March.

The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) received an invitation from Harlequins Rugby Club, a member club of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between URU and BBRU for a Tour of South Africa to play three test games in preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup.

Uganda will face Limpopo Country District XV in Modimolle on June 29 before taking on Supa Barbarians on July 2 in Johannesburg and Loftus 200 in Pretoria on July 5.

The Rugby Africa Cup is scheduled to take place from July 18th to 29th at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda will face competition from Kenya, defending champions Namibia, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The camp and trial games will play a huge role in fine-tuning the team for the competition to be held on home soil.

“It is a big opportunity for us as a team and we will try to make the most of it,” Rugby Cranes captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor.

Head coach Fred Mudoola urged his players to treat the camp with utmost seriousness in order to make the most of it.

He also confirmed that the final team for the Africa Cup will only be named after the camp, with hope of accommodating some players who are currently occupied with the Uganda 7s team.

The Sevens side is in Mauritius for the Africa Men's Sevens.

Uganda Rugby Cranes contingent

Players: Blair Ayebazibwe, Michael Otto, Saul Kivumbi, Ebber Aturinda, Edward Emiemu, Nathan Bwambale, Jude Jjuuko, Julius Opio, Robert Aziku, Charles Uhuru, Brian Wandera, Frank Kidega, Moses Zziwa, Mark Omoding, Ivan Odoch, Nicholas Kato, Wilfred Kalungi, Ivan Magomu, Calvin Gizamba, Joseph Aredo, Alhajji Manano, Jones Kamiza, Thomas Gwokto, Haruna Muhamed, Shakim Ssembusi, Joseph Oyet, Robin Odrua, Jacob Ochen, Arnold Ocen