Rugby Cranes want to finish Africa Cup on a high

The Uganda Rugby Cranes cannot win the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 but there is still something to fight for as the tournament comes to an end on Sunday at Namboole.

Falling 22-20 to the Zimbabwe Sables last Saturday ended all hopes of Uganda winning their second Africa Cup and the focus is now on finishing the highest the team can –and that is fifth.

Wednesday’s 25-15 win over Burkina Faso saw Uganda book a place in the fifth place final and the side will be looking to give the home crowd something to celebrate on Sunday.

“It was important that we get this win so we don't have to worry about missing next year’s tournament,” team captain Ivan Magomu said.

“The win means that we are part of next year’s qualifiers and the goal remains the same. We want to qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

Fullback Philip Wokorach and winger Shakim Ssembusi scored Uganda’s tries against Burkina Faso to get the hosts over the line.

Head coach Fred Mudoola was happy with the result but left wondering why his side has yet to show the things they have been working on in training.

Mudoola said: “We were not convincing, not exciting and we didn't play to the best of our abilities but like the adage goes ‘a win is a win’. We survive relegation and hopefully the team, whoever will be around, can pick up from there and lead us into next year.”

Uganda has already had to deal with the brute force that comes with playing West African opposition and will have one more clash of the same style to close the tournament.

Senegal’s heavy pack will be expected to ask tough questions of the Cranes on Sunday and answers must be provided by Asuman Mugerwa, the most experienced on the team, and the rest.

Eliphaz Emong’s inclusion after missing the quarterfinal loss made things happen, with Uganda getting a reliable ball carrier.

The forwards struggled to get a grasp of the Zimbabwe game and were forced into committing errors that were heavily punished.

Wokorach’s sheer brilliance stood out in the second half but only to ensure a respectable score in defeat.