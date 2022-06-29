Rugby Cranes XVs: Mudoola has loads of faith in his chosen lot

Deciding who makes the grade can be the trickiest of tasks when it comes to coaching. The process of explaining to players why they could not make at times even gets tougher than one can ever imagine.

Monday afternoon had Rugby Cranes players clad in white tops, black Uganda Rugby Union blazers and black trousers, all looking smitten for the official flag off to Marseilles, France for the Rugby Africa couple which is also part of the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification journey.

As State Minister for Sports Denis Hamson Obua flanked by chairman National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya presided over the ceremony, Rugby Cranes coach Fred Mudoola in the same attire as his players looked a happy man as he shared random smiles and laughs with his players, URU officials and media.

Mission at hand

The first part of his job, which is selecting players, had been accomplished, it was now left to see what they have to offer in France.

“We are trying to grow the pool of players especially after separating the 7s from 15s, it has generated a lot of debate whether it is good or bad, we will see in the long run but it gives an opportunity to more players especially the younger ones.” Mudoola told Daily Monitor on Monday at the Copper Chimney bar and restaurant , Lugogo. “ We are heading to France to showcase what Uganda can do,” he added.

10-day competition