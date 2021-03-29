Rugby fan forced to drink from player’s boot in a bet

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

A Betway Kobs fan and staff Joseph Ddungu was forced to drink from Collins Kimbowa’s boot after losing a bet in the team’s Nile Special Stout Premiership 29-6 win over Rams in Makerere on Saturday.

Ddungu had a day earlier vowed to drink from Kimbowa’s boot if the latter scored a try against Rams. Kimbowa worked hard to make Ddungu regret the stake by making Kobs’ fourth try midway through the second half.

Five tries on the day got Kobs another five points win to maintain there clean record and top place on 20 points, while for Ddungu, it was a gulp of a drink from Kimbowa’s boot.

Heathens cruised past Impis 56-3 to keep Kobs in sight with 19 points. Another Rhinos improved display got them a 30-25 win over Plascon Mongers.

Rhinos are starting to look like the side coach Martial Tchumkam has always envisaged. They go to eight points.

Jinja Hippos’ flying start came to an end in a below par 6-3 loss at Kyadondo to well-organised Toyota Buffaloes.

Maxwell Ebonga got Hippos’ points while Liam Walker and Kevin Markmot penalties won Buffaloes the game.

Advertisement

A picture of Pirates hooker Alex Sebagala walking away with six bottles of beer as the reward for his man of the match performance triggered his captain Ivan Magomu , who thinks player’s should walk away with more.

“It’s high time we stopped playing for beer!” he tweeted.

It’s been the case with medals coming in once in a while but player think they deserve more from the sponsors.

Sebagala stood out for Pirates to beat Warriors 31-9 for a third straight win since losing to Heathens on the opening day. They are third in the table with 16 points.

Uganda Rugby Premiership

SATURDAY RESULTS

Rams 6-29 Kobs

Warriors 9-31 Pirates

Buffaloes 6-3 Hippos

Heathens 56-3 Impis

Rhinos 30-25 Mongers

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com