Rugby league enters strenuous eight-day spell

Saturday kicked off what is to be three games in eight days for Nile Special Rugby Premiership sides. Today, Womens Day, is one of the holidays allocated for games before sides return to action on Saturday.

At least two sessions per week are what most sides deal with before games. The demands of that schedule have to be met by all clubs, especially those with a lot at stake.

Leaders Heathens beat Rams 44-6 at Kyadondo, they host Warriors and visit Impis In that spell with maximum points the goal. Stanbic Black Pirates have Impis and Rhinos coming while Kobs play Rams and Buffaloes.

“I know how to prepare for Heathens on Tuesday and Rams on Saturday,” Warriors’ Shadrack Manano told Daily Monitor after ending on the wrong side of a 76-8 scoreline at Kings Park. It is the most points posted by a side in the league this campaign. For the Warriors, Saturday’s tie against the Warriors means more than just a game. It’s winnable and they will throw all they have at it as they still flirt with relegation despite being a point ahead of Impis, the only winless side in the league.

Saturday also marked the beginning of the second round with the top three sides Heathens (48), Pirates (43), and Kobs (41) all getting going with sizable wins. Kobs kept Mongers mute the entire evening with a 54-0 win while Heathens were comfortable 44-6 winners over Rams, thanks to a Norbet Okeny hattrick.

Saturday’s results

Kobs 54-0 Mongers

Buffaloes17-3Rhinos

Heathens 44-6 Rams

Hippos 32-14 Impis

Pirates 76-8 Warriors

Womens’ day fixtures

Mongers vs Buffaloes 4pm , Entebbe

Rams vs Kobs 2pm , Makerere

Impis vs Pirates 4pm , Makerere

Rhinos vs Hippos 2pm, Legends

Warriors vs Heathens 4pm, Legends