Rugby legend Seguya dead

Coach Robert Seguya. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

  • The former Rugby Cranes open side flanker was treated in Jinja, transferred to Mukono then Kampala’s Pulse Clinic. He was then moved to Uganda Cancer Institute, Mulago, to start chemotherapy.

Coach Robert Seguya, one of Uganda's greatest rugby players, is dead.

