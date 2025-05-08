Rugby referees down tools ahead of final

In a move that will shake but barely shock the rugby fraternity, rugby referees under the Kampala Association of Rugby Referees (KARR) have downed their tools citing disrespect, working under threats from some circles within the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), among other grievances.

This comes ahead of the men's league final on Saturday at King's Park Arena. The women's league still has a number of games left.

The decision was reached at last night.

According to reliable sources inside the association, there has been dissatisfaction in the way the Union handles referee matters for some time now.

Last night, Ramsey Olinga (Chief Technical Officer), Saudah Adiru (Referee Manager/training and education head) and Dorothy Nekesa (referee educator) were kicked out of the referees' WhatsApp group as the members decided to down their whistles and flags.

“We had to reach this decision as referees, without external interference and threats. Top executives from the Union, especially the VP technical, have belittled the role of a referee to near meaningless and inconsequential,” said one referee in a phone call.

“They can get referees from other places but none from our Association is willing to go back to work before our grievances have been looked into,” another one added.

Today, Gonzaga Mayanja, one of the top referees in the country, posted a retirement letter on his X platform. That was the pointer that things had reached boiling point.

Isaac Lutwama, Chief Executive Officer of the Union told us he had knowledge about the action, also revealing that the Excom meeting to handle the situation matter.