Rugby Sevens Series head to Mbale, Mbarara

The Nile Special National Rugby Sevens series will head to Mbale for the first time after Tororo passed the opportunity to host.

Mbale has been chosen among the seven hosts of this year’s tournament that had been scheduled to kick off in July but later pushed to August due to the Rugby Africa Cup that was held in Kampala.

The tournament that kicks off this weekend August 10 and 11 in Entebbe will run for nine weeks with two weekends set for rest after the third and fifth circuits.

Tororo had been given a chance to host their second ever tournament after last year but pulled out in the last minute due to logistical challenges.

The Uganda Rugby Union quickly slotted in Mbale Elephants who were the other team that had submitted their bid to host the Eastern Uganda leg.

The Elephants will host the second leg in the weekend of August 17 and 18 at the Mbale Grounds.

Heathens’ sister club Thunderbirds are the only ladies team that was awarded the rights to stage a leg in the series. They will host the third circuit in the succeeding weekend of August 24 and 25.

The tournament will then take a weekend’s rest before Gulu City Falcons host it in Northern Uganda, then the Kyabazinga edition in Jinja to be hosted by Walukuba Barbarians, Mustangs in Mbarara and then climax at Kings Park, the home of holders Pirates.

“Each participating team will pay a participation fee of Shs200,000 for the men and Shs120,000 for the women for duration of the series,” URU communicated to the teams.

Core teams

The men’s editions will comprise 12 core and four invitational sides while the women’s will have six core teams and two invitational teams.

The two worst ranked teams in men and the last team in women’s will be relegated to the regions.

Elgon Wolves from Mbale is the new entrant into this season’s series and will join the defending winners Pirates, Heathens, Jinja Hippos, and Kobs with core status.

Other core teams include Buffaloes, Impis, Mongers, Warriors, Rhinos, Rams and Walukuba.

The six core teams in women are holders Black Pearls, Thunderbirds, Avengers, Nile Rapids, She Wolves and Kitgum Queens.

2024 Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series

August 10-11: Entebbe 7s (Mongers), Works Grounds

August 17-18: Mbale 7s (Elephants), Mbale Grounds

August 24-25: Kyadondo 7s (Thunderbirds), Kyadondo

September 7-8: Gulu 7s (Gulu City Falcons), Pece Stadium

September 14-15: Kyabazinga 7s (Walukuba Barbarians), Bugembe Stadium

September 28-29: Mbarara 7s (Mustangs), Kakyeka Stadium