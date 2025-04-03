Rugby star gets reprieve after Monitor story

Pauline Bankabwire’s road to recovery has begun after successfully undergoing surgery at Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU) Hospital.

The Nile Rapids winger suffered an injury while in action for the Lady Cranes Seven in a Nile Special National Sevens circuit in Jinja in July 2023.

At the time, the 22-year old was on the rise and had just received her maiden call-up to the national team. Initially, she had ignored the injury hoping it was just a normal accident that would heal with time.

However, in January 2024, while playing for Nile Rapids in the Uganda Cup final against Avengers, an opponent fell awkwardly on her and aggravated the situation. Tests later confirmed a high-grade posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tear that could only be rectified through surgery.

Her appeals for support from the Uganda Rugby Union were futile while her club was still grappling with a heavy financial burden to run their own day-to-day business.

The initial estimates placed the cost of surgery at Shs5m at a hospital in Mukono but the actual expenses later exceeded Shs10m.

Bankabwire’s plight was highlighted in a Sunday Monitor story on February 2, triggering an immediate response from well-wishers who rallied behind the fundraising efforts led by club treasurer Kenneth Byamukama, former secretary Muhammad Rwakishaya, and dedicated fan Olga Nyakachi. While donations trickled in, it wasn’t enough until Dr. Fisha Muhumuza from CoRSU stepped in and offered to perform the surgery after reading the story.

“I’m very happy because now there’s hope I will be back to do what I can do best – play rugby,” Bankabwire said after the successful procedure over the weekend.

She expressed her gratitude to the Daily Monitor, the medical team that worked with Dr. Fisha at CoRSU and everyone who supported her during this difficult time. She also acknowledged contributions from the Namagunga All Girls Association and the wider rugby community who continue to assist in covering her rehabilitation costs.