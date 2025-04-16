Ruggers put in a shift ahead of Legends Cup

The day dawned with a special kind of energy - one that hinted at greatness from the very start.

After days of punishing morning rains, the skies finally cleared, beaming down on hundreds who converged at Legends Rugby Grounds for the second edition of The Legends Marathon.

From children to elders, families, active and retired athletes, corporate bodies, and even government representatives - all stood shoulder to shoulder at the start line of this transformative race, which featured distances of 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km.

A few minutes past 6am, the Ugandan national anthem rolled out from the speakers, stirring deep emotion - you could hear it in the voices of the crowd as they sang along in unison.

The moment was followed by the East African anthem, drawing hearty cheers from nearly 20 Kenyan runners who had traveled for the event, which attracted over 500 participants.

Moment of silence

When a moment of silence was held to honour Uganda’s fallen sports legends, the gravity of the occasion became tangible - this wasn’t just a race, but a mission to empower athletes for life beyond the competitive arena.

Among those in attendance were celebrated Olympian and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Moses Kipsiro, London 2012 Team Uganda captain Ganzi Mugula, Uganda Cranes legend Philip Obwin, and basketball and volleyball royalty Flavia Oketcho and Alice Gita Oketcho.

But the largest showing came from rugby, with African champions Alex Mubiru and Victor Wadia, along with David Bukenya - who mainly featured in the 1990s - all embracing the marathon’s mission, which they said felt deeply personal

“Everything about The Legends Marathon and Impact Sport (the organisers) resonates with us,” said Mubiru, “That’s why we’ve been part of it from day one, and we’ll keep showing up.”

Wadia, who joined Mubiru and Bukenya on the 5km course, admitted he wished he had opted for the 10km. “It felt short, but it was a great workout,” he said.

East African derby

Now a two-time participant, Wadia emphasised the marathon’s role in their preparations for upcoming fixtures, particularly the Legends Cup - the annual clash where Uganda's rugby legends face off against their Kenyan counterparts.

“For us, this is not just fitness,” Wadia noted. “It’s also about staying ready for the Legends Cup, and embracing the bigger picture this project offers.”

Mubiru agreed, calling the marathon their “season opener” for all rugby legends’ activities. The first leg of the Legends Cup is on May 24 at Kyadondo Rugby Ground.

Life after sport

Beyond the physical prep, the marathon also sparks reflection on life after sport - a transition many athletes find challenging.

“I lost my job in 2022,” Wadia revealed. “Since then, I’ve survived through sport - coaching and staying involved in initiatives like this. Programmes like this, along with partnerships in entrepreneurship, modern farming, and mental health, give us hope. They show us there’s life after the game.”

Kaynela Farms, Stanbic Business Incubator, and Safe Places have already joined hands with The Legends Marathon to deliver the above initiatives, while Crown Beverages and Ruby Hospital are hydration and medical partners.

Bukenya echoed the sentiment, calling the marathon “humbling” and adding: “Recognition is a human need. I’m grateful for this initiative and I’ll keep coming back.”

The Legends Marathon was founded to equip athletes for life beyond the track, pitch, or court, offering support through transformative programmes in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, mental health, and more.

Legends Cup, First Leg

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Uganda Legends vs Kenya Legends

Kyadondo Rugby Ground

Second leg

September