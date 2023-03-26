Rwakanyaga head injury adds to Rams woes

Saturday started like any other matchday for Rams hooker Jude Rwakanyaga. His WhatsApp status as ever had the Rams match day squad and anything suggesting Saturday is a rugby day.

The dentist who spends most of his time running Crown Dental Clinic on Bombo road had no idea he would spend the night being observed by neurosurgeons.

He had been stretched off pitch earlier in the day during a Nile Special Premiership tie between Rams and Hippos in Makerere.

Rwakanyaga was involved in a head collision that left him with a large clot in a sensitive area.

“Doctors from the rugby fraternity have come together and he (Rwakanyaga) will be operated on at Mulago Hospital at midday (yesterday),” Rams coach Richard Lumu told Daily Monitor.

Kobs chairman and retired rugby player Dr. Stonne Luggya who is the head of the Anesthesia Department at Makerere University was part of the team to get the operation done, according to Lumu.

The latter also confirmed Rwakanyaga had been diagnosed with Hematoma, a situation caused by a broken vessel which leads to a clotting.

After the operation, Rwakanyaga is destined for a long rehabilitation phase. In a country where a hospital bill could leave your coffers empty, Rams have raised Shs2.6m but are targeting Shs5m from well-wishers out there.

The numbers 0779925624 and 0755072842 have been put across all Rams social media platforms as means of garnering financial support for Rwakanayaga.

Rams also remain winless this campaign as Jinja Hippos beat them 28-11 to make it 11 losses in 12 games. They are bottom of the table and in a relegation fight with Rhinos.

Rwakanyaga’s injury is a big blow to Rams ' season that needs a turnaround. His leadership and experience will be missed.