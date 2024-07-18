Sables wary of Rugby Cranes flight

Clashes between Uganda Rugby Cranes and the Zimbabwe Sables are usually closely contested.

One of such encounters ended in a 31-26 win for the Sables over Uganda at Legends Rugby Grounds in the 2019 Victoria Cup.

The return leg in Harare would then end 32-26 in favour of the home side as Zimbabwe completed the double over Uganda.

Hilton Mudariki, the Sables’ captain who was in the team then, appreciates the huge challenge ahead for him and the rest when they come up against hosts Uganda in the quarterfinal of the Rugby Africa Cup 2024 on Saturday at Namboole.

“We know that it is going to be a tough one but overall, we just can't wait for the show together,” Mudariki told the press before the team flew out of Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

He added: “The camaraderie within the squad has been awesome. Getting to know each other both on and off the field, I think is always a key thing. Staying together as a group has helped that and we are excited about the challenge ahead.”

Having lost the last two meetings, the Rugby Cranes will have the perfect opportunity to set the record straight on Saturday.

Fans will be in high spirits. PHOTO/COURTESY

A place in the semifinals of the Africa Cup awaits the winner of Saturday’s clash and Uganda’s goal is to win the tournament being hosted on home soil.

Home sweet home

Uganda is easily one of the countries with the best vibe during rugby competitions.

And that vibe has always propelled Ugandan sides to get results on the pitch.

The 7s side has benefitted from that on two occasions, lifting continental titles in 2017 and 2022 at Legends and Kyadondo, respectively.

The Rugby Cranes also relied on that atmosphere to win the Victoria Cup last year and this year presents yet another opportunity.

The prestigious Rugby Africa Cup kicks off on Saturday at Namboole, and Uganda’s first piece of action is a quarterfinal clash with Zimbabwe.

In the route to the final is a potential semifinal clash with Namibia, who face Burkina Faso in Saturday’s first quarterfinal.

Rugby Cranes captain Ivan Magomu is confident that his troops have what it takes to ensure the trophy stays home.

“The last cohort that had such preps in 2015 performed very well. The Rugby Cranes that were Africa champions in 2007 went through the same and were able to beat Namibia,” Magomu noted, referring to the rigorous training the team has had this year.

The Rugby Cranes had seven players sent to South Africa for a three-month specialized training program before the whole squad camped in Gauteng for 10 days to polish their skills.

From South Africa, the team then held a five-day camp in Jinja before the 28-man squad for the tournament was announced by head coach Fred Mudoola.

“It’s been a long time since a Rugby Cranes team prepared in such a way that we have prepared for the Rugby Africa Cup,” Magomu added.