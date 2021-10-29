Safari 7s: Munyani ‘giraffe’ relishes skipper role

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

A lanky teenager sat and sobbed with teammates on the Kyadondo Rugby Club turf in 2015 moments after Kololo SS had pipped Namilyango College 16-13 in the National Schools League.

He had pulled strings as the Namilyango College playmaker in shirt 10 for the entire game but could not help his side go a step further, in pursuit of what would have been a 10th title for the rugby giants. It was only his second year of playing contact rugby but he had made strides that made him one of the more influential players.

At 1.96m, Ian Munyani stands out in any crowd, no wonder he has made peace with being referred to as ‘Giraffe’ by his peers.

His dominant figure will lead the Rugby Sevens Cranes out of the dug out as captain over the weekend at the Safari Sevens in Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

“I really don’t know how to explain it, but I was overwhelmed and partly excited for the new challenge and opportunity presented,” Munyani explains the emotions he went through on learning from coach Tolbert Onyango that he had been granted the skipper’s role for the weekend.

The milestone comes a couple of weeks after being named the National Guinness Sevens Series MVP for the Gulu circuit. A quick learner and hard worker, Munyani had sailed through the ranks from Namilyango to the national team set up for both sevens and 15s via Betway Kobs.

Advertisement

“God, humility and hard work have got me here,” he says as he prepares to help Uganda shine brightest .

His passing, defence and ability to break the line make him any coach’s dream player.

At Kobs, Munyani has bagged a league title, a Uganda Cup and three 7s titles. At 24 years, he is on the right track and this weekend is one he will live to remember.