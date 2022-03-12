Seven points separate top three 

The Nile Special Rugby Premiership concludes a run of three games in eight games per side, with games having been played on Tuesday, Women’s Day.

The last two rounds have seen the top three pack of Heathens , Stanbic Black Pirates and Kobs sail on with maximum points collected. Heathens are on the wheel with 53 points, five behind Pirates on 48 with Kobs two points off on 46. There’s still a race in there as the trio have to play each other later on.

Heathens entertain Impis who are yet to win a game. Tuesday’s 56-5 loss to Pirates was their tenth out of 11. They held Buffaloes 8-8 for the only game they avoided defeat thus the odds favouring Heathens for today;s tie. Pirates host Rhinos, a side they put away. Rhinos are a better side and have learned to throw everything at opponents, but they have a big task to deal with in a high scoring Pirates. Kobs failed to pick maximum points when they visited Toyota Buffaloes, the reverse fixture is on with Kobs desperate to collect each point to keep in the title race. Kobs laboured to win 8-11 against Buffaloes in the first round and were lucky, Buffaloes’ kicker was having a poor day at work.

Jinja Hippos suffered a slump when coaches Charles Onen and Ivan Markmot left within a month. Three successive wins have lifted them to fitfh on 26 points. They host Plascon Mongers and a win could take them to fourth place.