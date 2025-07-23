Sevens circuit to start with Kabaka Coronation

Fresh from the excitement of hosting a successful Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda's rugby community has more to look forward to as the Uganda Rugby Union unveiled the full calendar for the 2025 Nile Special National Sevens Series.

The Union had initially planned to trim the tournament to five legs due to player welfare concerns and calendar congestion but they have shelved that.

The series will now returned to a seven-leg format following what the organisers called "widespread calls from clubs, players, sponsors, and cultural stakeholders".

"Sevens rugby remains our most visible and commercially viable product," said Desire Derekford Mugumisa, the new chairman of the Uganda Sevens Committee.

He added: "Retaining a seven-stop season ensures we continue building the game’s national footprint and commercial potential."

The show kicks off in royal fashion with the Kabaka Coronation Rugby Sevens on August 2–3 which will be hosted by the Buganda Kingdom in the Central region.

The second circuit takes the party northwards to Gulu City on August 9-10 where newly promoted Gulu City Falcons will make their hosting debut as a core side in the competition.

A rest weekend on August 16–17 will allow teams to recover before the third leg lands at Kings Park Arena, the home of reigning champions Stanbic Black Pirates on August 23–24 in their famous Rujumba Sevens.

From there, the series darts to the shores of Lake Victoria for the Entebbe Sevens hosted by Mongers between August 30–31 before shifting east to the Kyabazinga Sevens in Bugembe.

The Kyabazinga leg, another with the touch of Busoga Kingdom royalty, will be hosted by Walukuba Barbarians on September 6-7. Another pause follows to preserve player fitness for a week.

In a historic first, the penultimate leg will be held in Kabale on September 20-21, at a newly constructed mini-stadium, with the Kigezi Silverbacks playing hosts to the Kigezi Sevens.

The facility recently hosted the preseason Gorilla Sevens invitational tournament.

The grand finale returns to Kampala for the Buffaloes Sevens at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on September 27–28, hosted by Toyota Buffaloes.

2025 Nile Special National Sevens calendar

August 2–3: Kabaka Coronation Sevens

August 9–10: Gulu Sevens

August 23–24: Rujumba Sevens

August 30–31: Entebbe Sevens

September 6–7: Kyabazinga Sevens

September 20–21: Kigezi Sevens