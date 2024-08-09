Shs570m for Nile Special 7s

The 2024 edition of the Nile Special 7s Series is set to kick off on Saturday at the Works Grounds in Entebbe.

Hosted by the Plascon Mongers, the event will be the first of seven circuits that will stretch through the different regions of the country.

On Thursday morning at Entebbe Traveller’s Hotel, title sponsor, Nile Special unveiled a Shs570m package for this year’s championship, an increment from the Shs520m provided last season.

The competition will run from August to October, featuring competitive action in both the men's and women's categories, highlighting the best of Ugandan rugby.

The men's series will feature 16 teams in each circuit, including 12 core teams and four invitational sides selected for every circuit.

“As the number one fan of Ugandan rugby, we pledge a truly unmatched 7s atmosphere from the first circuit in Entebbe this weekend to the last one at Kings Park Arena,” Eric Malinga, Brand Manager Nile Special, told the press.

“While it will be knocks, side steps and tries on pitch, off it will be a fun affair all day long with numerous fans’ activations to win goodies, subsidized drinks, music and eats,” he added.

The series kick off this weekend in Entebbe and will conclude on the weekend of October 5-6 at the Rujumba 7s, hosted by Pirates at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

The men’s Core Teams expected to play the series are; defending champions Pirates, runners up Heathens, Kobs, Hippos, Buffaloes, Impis, Mongers, Warriors, Rhinos, Rams, Walukuba and Elgon Wolves.

At the end of the 2024 Series, the two bottom sides will be relegated.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2024 Rugby Sevens Series, a highlight of our rugby calendar. This series not only showcases the best rugby talent in Uganda but also brings the sport to various regions, fostering community engagement and support,” URU CEO Isaac Lutwama noted.

The women’s series will feature eight teams per circuit, consisting of six core sides and the two to be invited for each event.

The Core Teams for Women’s Series are; Black Pearls, the 2023 Winners, Avengers, Thunderbirds, Nile Rapids, She Wolves and Kitgum Queens.

Only the last team will be relegated from women’s category. To spice up things, Nile Special has increased the prize money for each circuit from Shs500,000 to Shs1m this season. The overall winner after the seven circuits will take home Shs5m.

Nile Special 7s Series hosts

August 10-11: Mongers, Entebbe

August 17-18: Mbale Elephants, Mbale

August 24-25: Thunderbirds, Kyadondo

September 7-8: Gulu City Falcons, Gulu

September 14-15: Walukuba Barbarians, Jinja

September 28-29: Mustangs, Mbarara