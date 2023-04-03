Smack, Hana set up repeat of 2016 final

St. Mary’s College Kisubi will face Hana Mixed in the 2023 Schools rugby final next weekend like it was in 2016 when they won their second title with a 5-0 score line, in the final hosted at Namilyango College.

On Sunday, Smack meant business from onset as they dispatched hapless Makerere College 34-5 at the Makerere University Rugby Grounds amidst a full house to book a place in the final.

Scrumhalf Matthew Musasizi caught the eye of club scouts who have made schools rugby their hunting ground. His distribution and kicking places him miles ahead of his peers.

The other semifinal had Hana Mixed go toe to toe with Kings College Budo in what some labelled one of the best schools rugby games the competition has seen since inauguration in 1996.

“We are having a good competition and we have one objective, to carry our form into the final and hopefully win the title,” said Smack coach Alvin Nkamba.

Both schools had been touted favourites for the title because of how they were rolling over opponents in the pool stages.

Hana’s composure and maturity got them over the line 27-22 but despite falling short, Kings College Budo produced a gem in Benjamin Muwanguzi who bowed out with 22 tries scored and four assists.

Muwanguzi was also the most valuable player in the East Africa's Schools Games where Budo were eliminated at the semifinals.

The final also promises to be a kicking contest between Hana Mixed’s Malcolm Okello, who has already got a taste of club rugby with Heathens and Smacks’ Musasizi.

The two have taken the competition by storm and will be key in where the title lands.

While Smack has won three school titles in 2009, 2016 and 2019, Hana have managed two in 2011 and 2013.

National Schools' Rugby Championship

Semifinals - results

Smack 34-5 Makerere College

Hana 27-22 Kings College Budo

Final