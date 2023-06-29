Stone City 7s promises a special thrill

Nile Special Rugby Sevens has promised a thrilling opener to the 2023 season for the shorter code as the first circuit returns to Jinja for the Stone City 7s this weekend.

The opening leg was officially launched on Wednesday at the Dam Waters grounds, the home of Jinja Hippos, the reigning 7s champions.

The event was graced by Uganda Rugby Union (URU) national sevens organizing manager Erasmus Aredo and the Nile Special eastern region sales manager William Akankwasa. All 22 team captains.

The tournament returns to Jinja after the penultimate leg of the 2022 edition that Walukuba held in Bugembe.

“The Kyabazinga 7s was voted the best because of the special vibe but this one is more special because Hippos are hosting as defending champions and also the winners,” Akankwasa said.

Aredo confirmed that 16 men’s and six ladies’ teams will participate in the two-day leg.

“We’re happy to return to this beautiful city as we celebrate Jinja Hippos' 10 years of existence. We hope for the best experience on and off the pitch for the fans, especially since the defending champions are hosting the opener,” Aredo said.

Jinja City rivals Walukuba and Hippos were both formed in 2013 and will be marking a decade this year.

Walukuba will host the final leg of this year’s tournament.

Nile Special 7s – Stone City 7s

Dates: July 1 and 2

Host: Jinja Hippos