Swans rugby festival to create awareness on GBV 

The chairperson Entebbe Lady Swans rugby football club Mr Ivan Acuku (C) addresses press during the launch of the tournament on Wednesday in Entebbe. PHOTO | PAUL ADUDE

By  Paul Adude

Entebbe Lady Swans  boss Ivan Acuku has said the rugby sevens tournament they will host this weekend will help nature talent and raise awareness against Gender Based Violence in the sport.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.