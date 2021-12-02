Swans rugby festival to create awareness on GBV 

Entebbe Lady Swans boss Ivan Acuku has said the rugby sevens tournament they will host this weekend will help nature talent and raise awareness against Gender Based Violence in the sport.

“This will be a platform for the club to join the rest of the world on the 16 days of activism against GBVcampaign and why it is important to encourage zero tolerance to GBV in all forms particularly against children, youths, girls and women in sport” Acuku said.

He made the remarks during the launch of the 2021 Swans Sports Club rugby 7’s festival rugby this week in Entebbe.

“It will represent a wonderful opportunity for Uganda’s budding rugby players to exhibit their talent, encourage community rugby development in line with the Uganda Rugby Union's (URU) strategic plan,” he added.

The one-day rugby festival that will be held on Sunday at the Entebbe Namate playgrounds will feature age groups for both boys and girls under 10,13, 15 and 18 years.

“This festival has attracted teams from across the border and other parts of the country with teams from Mbale, Jinja, Kampala and Entebbe” he said.

The festival will present an opportunity to build capacity for the club in terms of coaches and match officials by encouraging young players to manage the event.

The founding director of Swans sports club, Regina Lunyolo, said there is need to create awareness about GBV in sport.

“If we all keep quiet I don’t think we will find a solution but together I am sure we can all find solutions that help to address the problem in our communities and sport is a very powerful tool in achieving that” Lunyolo said.

The captain Entebbe Jaguars rugby club, Abel Alele said 45 teams have confirmed participation in different age groups for the tournament with four coming from Kenya.

“We want to encourage these boys and girls to be courageous people in life, be people who are good at team play, and self independence.

The under 10 and 13 categories’ will play touch rugby while the under 15 and 18 age categories will play contact rugby,” Abele explained.