Ten years later, Onyango drops Uganda 7s baton

All the success of the Uganda senior 7s teams can easily be attributed to one man. Tolbert Onyango.

Players have come and left in the last decade but Onyango has been the constant face.

But that has now changed following Wednesday’s announcement from the union confirming that he was stepping down from his role as the team’s head coach.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you of the decision by Mr. Tolbert Onyango to step down as the Head Coach of the Uganda National Rugby Sevens Team after an extraordinary 10-year tenure,” Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe revealed.

“Onyango has been an integral figure in shaping Uganda's rugby landscape, and his departure marks the end of a remarkable era,” he added.

Onyango took on the mantle of the Uganda 7s team in 2015 and went on to transform the setup, helping Uganda to scale heights like never before.

That he is a winner is a no brainer. Uganda has won the Rugby Africa Sevens Championship four times with him at the helm.

The first one, won in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2016 might have come as a surprise but what followed at home in 2017 was a glimpse of what to expect of Uganda in the 7s code of the game.

Two more African titles came in 2022 and 2024.

The 2017 and 2022 victories were special as they helped Uganda secure qualification to the Rugby World Cup Sevens and the Commonwealth Games.

With names like Eric Kasiita, Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda, Pius Ogena and Nobert Okeny, Onyango took Uganda places.

Respect

In his decade-long journey, Onyango has earned Uganda respect on the African continent.

His final engagement with the team was the 2025 Rugby Africa Men’s 7s in Mauritius where Uganda finished fifth.

He leaves at a time the team is seemingly going through a rebuilding phase, with new faces joining the set up.

Allan Olango, Mark Osuna, Jones Kamiza, Arnold Ocen, Karim Arinaitwe and Malcolm Okello are some of the new kids on the block.

Their journey, however, will have to be shaped by a different tactician.

The Union has now named Allan Otim as the Caretaker head of the Rugby Sevens team.

“In light of Coach Onyango's departure, the Uganda Rugby Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Otim as the Caretaker Head of the National Rugby Sevens Team,” Kayangwe’s communication revealed.

Otim has worked with Onyango over the years and is expected to continue with the team’s targets.

Making it to the world series remains as Uganda’s biggest target.

“We are confident that under his guidance, the team will continue to build on this strong legacy and deliver outstanding performances.”

Otim will have his work cut out and comparisons to Onyango will come naturally. It remains to be seen whether he, or any other coach, will be able to fill the big shoes left by Onyango.

Key achievements during Onyango’s tenure at Rugby Cranes 7s:

Africa Men’s 7s Champions – 2016, 2017, 2022 & 2024

2018 - Rugby World Cup Sevens debut

2022 - Qualified for Commonwealth Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers & RWC Sevens.