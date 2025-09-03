The Gentle Giant: Wadia’s odyssey through rugby’s triumphs and life’s toughest tackles

Picture a dusty village in Arua, where a young boy, barely a teenager, huddles around a grainy television in a makeshift video shack.

The world is black-and-white, but the images flicker with colour: burly men hurling an odd-shaped ball, colliding with a ferocity that feels both alien and magnetic.

Victor Wadia, then a lanky kid dreaming of football stardom like Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu, doesn’t know it yet, but this fleeting glimpse of rugby will ignite a fire that carries him to the pinnacle of African sport — and through the darkest valleys of personal struggle.

Decades later, seated in a Kampala studio for The Game of Life podcast, his voice — soft, measured, almost shy — betrays the weight of a life lived with unrelenting courage.

Wadia (L) vs. Morocco. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

“I saw people passing the ball, tackling each other,” he recalled. “I thought, ‘What kind of sport is this?’”

Rugby genesis

His initiation came at Entebbe Secondary School, where classmates spotted his imposing frame and lured him to a session.

“They said, ‘You have a good size. Come watch us train,’” he said, laughing at the memory of his jacket ripped to shreds in that first reckless foray.

From that day, he never looked back. He co-founded the Entebbe Mongers, a ragtag team of schoolboys training on a stone-strewn pitch until darkness fell.

His talent soon pulled him to Impis, where persistence earned him a starting lock position.

“I trained for a month without a game. I told the captain, ‘I’m going back to Mongers.’ The next weekend, he gave me a start. From there, I was the main lock.”

From Impis, Wadia joined Kobs, Uganda’s rugby powerhouse, where his career soared to new heights.

Wadia (L) vs. Zimbabwe. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

As the team’s main lock, his towering presence and relentless work rate anchored their defence, leading Kobs to over six national championships.

“Kobs was different — professional, intense,” he recalled, his voice carrying the pride of those title-laden years.

“Each trophy, forged in bruising scrums and testing training sessions, cemented his reputation as a gentle giant who could dominate the tight five.

“It was here, under roaring crowds, that Wadia honed the resilience that would later carry him through life’s toughest battles.

Chester Williams: nemesis and mentor

When Springbok legend Chester Williams arrived to coach Uganda, he brought discipline and doubt in equal measure.

At their first meeting in Morocco, Williams was startled to learn the Rugby Cranes were stacked with graduates — engineers, pharmacists, economists. “He said, ‘You guys all have degrees? I wish I had this opportunity,’” Wadia recalled.

But admiration was tempered with ruthless judgment. Before a 2006 Elgon Cup clash in Nairobi, Williams cornered Wadia at Kyadondo’s staircase with an ultimatum: “This is your last chance. You’re not supposed to be here.”

The two had not been seeing eye to eye because Wadia often came for training some minutes late due to his office job, something Williams never warmed up to. Wadia absorbed the message and travelled to Nairobi.

Fifteen minutes into the game at Ngong Road and trailing 14–0 after a defensive lapse linked to him, Wadia thought the coach’s prophecy had come true. “I looked at the bench and thought, ‘I’m done.’”

But redemption was coming. Tracking a maverick John Musoke run, Wadia scooped a loose ball and charged 40 metres through Kenyan lines to score the try that flipped the contest.

Uganda won, and Williams, silenced in the moment, later scrawled on Wadia’s report: “I could not believe you can run that fast.” For Wadia, it was vindication in ink and sweat.

Wadia playing the Legends game.

African champion

A year later, Uganda stormed the 2007 African Championship in Madagascar. Though Williams had since departed, his structured blueprint lingered.

“We were underdogs, small compared to Ivory Coast, and Kenya had stars from Hong Kong Sevens,” Wadia said. “But we were organised.”

Uganda upset Kenya in the semis, then outmuscled hosts Madagascar in a frenetic final.

“The feeling was so, so, so nice,” Wadia smiled, still savouring the moment. For him, the victory was more than a trophy — it was proof that discipline, resilience, and belief could topple giants.

Life after the try line

Rugby gave Wadia glory, but retirement tested his soul. Armed with an economics degree, a master’s in IT, and corporate experience at Africell — where he rose to product marketing specialist — he seemed set. Then, in 2021, the telecom giant collapsed.

“Since October 2021, I haven’t worked,” he said. “You have a master’s, you’re an African champion, and you’re still home. It’s tough. Very, very tough.”

Bills and school fees weighed heavily. “Sometimes you question, ‘Why am I still living?’” he shared. “You think, ‘Why not take a shortcut?’”

Suicidal thoughts stalked him, gnawing at the man once feared on the field. “As a man, your ego is big. You can’t raise 10% of the fees and you ask, ‘What kind of man am I?’”

The anchor

Through it all, his wife — whom he met through rugby — became his rock.

“I’m blessed,” he said softly. “She’s been providing, supplementing the little I bring. She’s breaking down, but she manages. She always tells me, ‘We’re in this together.’”

Brotherhood also held him up: friends like Dr. Stone Luggya offering free treatment, rugby mates at the Legends Cup reminding him he wasn’t alone. “You meet, you share, you don’t die alone,” he said.

Wadia running the Legends Marathon.

Resilience and renewal

Wadia has refused to stagnate. He has coached at Namilyango, mentors youth and women’s teams, and is retraining in IT — completing a certificate in data science and diving into software engineering.

“It’s tough at this age,” he admitted, “but I want to employ myself. IT is hands-on — you can make it work.”

His advice to the next generation echoes his survival creed: “Keep fighting. There’s a reason you’re here. If you give up, you let down those who look up to you.”

The gentle giant

From a village shack to an African crown, from suicidal lows to fresh beginnings, Victor Wadia’s odyssey mirrors the very sport that defined him: bruising, beautiful, unyielding. A gentle giant, still refusing to be broken.

Watch Wadia’s full story on The Game Of Life with Andrew Mwanguhya on YouTube.

Victor Wadia: Fact File

Born: Bombo Barracks, Uganda

Age: 46



Ancestral home: Arua



Education: Bachelor’s in Economics (Makerere University); Master’s in Computer & IT (Isbat University); Certificate in Data Science & Machine Learning (Refactory)



Rugby career: Co-founder Entebbe Mongers; Impis & Kobs (six-time national champion); Uganda national team; key in 2006 Elgon Cup & 2007 African Championship



Post-rugby: Coach (Namilyango U-15s, Panthers women’s); retraining in software engineering



Family: Married, two sons (16 and 10)



Quote: “Keep fighting. There’s a reason you’re here."