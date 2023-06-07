The Stade Marcel-Michelin within touching distance

The volcanic city of Clermont Ferrand, France that lies 426km South of Paris is home to a number of established sports institutions that spread across different disciplines like football, basketball and handball. However, rugby remains one of the more popular sports in the city and France at large.

Clermont Foot ( football), J.A. Vichy-Clermont Métropole (basketball), Clermont Auvergne Métropole 63 (handball), Clermont Gaelic (football), Stade Clermontois BF (basketball) are some of the city’s prominent sports teams but none is bigger than ASM Clermont Auvergne, the city’s rugby side.

The larger portion of the 147,599 population of Clermont Ferrand prefer rugby to any other sport. Janaudy Nicolas, a 21-year old student from Auxerre pursuing a bachelors in economics at Clermont Auvergne University has lived in the city since joining the university and watched his first rugby game at the Stade Marcel-Michelin, home of ASM Clermont Auvergne.

“Rugby is the most popular sport here and this feels like a rugby city. You can tell on days when ASM Clermont Auvergne is hosting a game at the Marcel Michelin Stadium. It is an incredible experience from outside the stadium and within it,” Janaudy told Sunday Monitor.

It’s a Thursday afternoon and three days to a French Top 14, in which ASM Clermont Auvergne is hosting Racing 92, another French rugby club based on the boundaries of Paris.

The artwork is all over the city and it is a given that the 19,357 Marcel Michelin Stadium seater, the fifth biggest grounds in the Top 14, could be a full house with a yellow and blue wave blowing off the roof with chants, rallying behind the home side.

In the end, the home team comes out top 36-22, to finish the regular season tenth which leaves them out of the playoffs. A top-six finish would have got them there.

Yours truly is keeping a keen eye on one of our own, Phillip Wokorach, plying his trade in France at A.S.B.C Vaucluse Rugby in the fourth division French rugby.

His dream is to play in the Top 14 one day and hopefully ASM Clermont Auvergne can be his home in future. The side has a number of non-French players like Tomas Lavanini (Argentina), Jacobus van Tonder (South Africa), Peceli Yato (Fiji), Alex Newsome (Australia), George Moala (Tonga) and Bautista Delguy (Argentina), who knows whether Wokorach can follow in their footsteps although it remains a long way to go.





World Cup miss

The Rugby World Cup heads to France in September with hosts opening the games against three time champions New Zealand.

The games are to be played in nine cities namely Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Nantes, Saint Etienne, Saint Dennis and Toulouse. Clermont Ferrand citizens are gutted to have missed out.

Danny Goncaalves , who supports ASM Clermont Auvergne would have loved to have some of the games played in the Stade Marcel-Michelin but he will be forced to travel to other cities.

Goncaalves is backing France to win a home World Cup like the national football side did in 1998 when the FIFA World Cup went to France. “Unfortunately we shall not have any game here.

It would have been great because this is a rugby mad city. We (France) have a good team that is also in form, we have a good chance to win our first World Cup this year,” he told Daily Monitor.

ASM Clermont Auvergne honors

European Rugby Champions Cup

Runners-up in (2013, 2015, 2017)

European Rugby Challenge Cup

Winners in (1999, 2007, 2019)

Runners-up: in (2004)

Top 14

Winners in (2010, 2017)

Runners-up in (1936, 1937, 1970, 1978, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2019)

Challenge Yves du Manoir

Winners: in (1938, 1976, 1986)

Runners-up: in (1935, 1957, 1972, 1979, 1985, 1994)

French Cup

Winners in (2001)

Runners-up: in (1945, 1947)

About the stadium

Full name: Stade Marcel-Michelin

Location: Clermont-Ferrand, France

Capacity: 19,357

Surface: grass

Opened: 1911

Renovated: 2006-2008, 2010-2011