Three return from 2017 class of African champions

The Rugby Cranes Sevens will in nine days take part in their most important tournament of the year, the Africa Men's Sevens, when Uganda hosts the continental showpiece at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Despite it also being both a World Cup and Commonwealth Games year, the Africa Cup is of more significance as qualification for the other two hinges on what transpires at Kyadondo. A top-three finish gets Uganda a World Cup slot in Capetown in September while they have to make the final to play at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

Coach Tolbert Onyango has named a 14-man squad, most likely to be trimmed to 12 in the coming days.

A look at Onyango’s selection is evidence he is going for tried and tested with no surprise inclusion or omission. Longtime captain Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito and Phillip Wokorach are the only survivors from the side that emerged Africa champions when Uganda last hosted in 2017, qualifying for the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup.

Kasito and Phillip had also managed the same feat the previous year in Nairobi. The trio carry valuable experience and leadership, consistently being part of the side for the last five years.

They are joined by a new crop that has been part of the set up with the likes of Ian Munyani getting the chance to captain Uganda at the 2021 Safari 7s.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Timothy Kisiga, Desire Ayera, Isaac Massanganzira have also been regular faces in the camp with William Nkore, Nobert Okeny, Claude Otema, Alex Aturinda and Karim Arinaitwe are the latest entrants.

Burkina Faso, Ghana, Madagascar, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and holders Kenya are expected in town next week. Kenya who are in Canada for the Vancouver HSBC World Sevens Series leg will connect to Entebbe.

2022 Squad: Michael Wokorach (captain), Philip Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrworth, Claude Otema, Kelvin Balaggade, Kisiga Timothy, Nkore William, Desire Ayera, Ian Munyani (vice-captain), Alex Aturinda, Nobert Okeny, Karim Arinaitwe, Isaac Massanganzira