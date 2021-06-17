Tribute: Former Cranes, Heathens lock Onono goes to rest

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The towering figure of Gerson Onono Guru was a familiar sight at rugby games. He was always clad in a rugby jersey and was vocal.

You knew which side he rooted for, especially when it came to the Kyadondo sides; Heathens and Buffaloes, which he also represented.

Neither his voice nor collection of jerseys will be part of rugby games anymore after he bowed out at the age of 42 yesterday.

A bulky forward who was rather quick for his size in his playing days who made a fearsome lock pairing with the late Henry Rujumba (RIP).

Mate gone

Onono eulogised Rujumba at the latter’s funeral when he passed on in 2015. They are now probably somewhere in heaving talking locks’ stuff.

He debuted for the Rugby Cranes in 2001 with John Musoke as his captain. In his second year as Cranes international, Onono won the Africa Super Six, then a second tier test competition, in 2002. In that year, he played a part as Uganda defeated Kenya for the first time in a game played at RFUEA Grounds, Ngong Road.

“He was a good guy and hard worker. I remember him and Rujumba forming the strongest lock combination in East Africa by far. He was part of that engine room that got Uganda’s first win over Kenya,” recalls Herbert Wafula who captained Uganda in 2002.

Grit

“A gritty player who proved to be one of the best locks ever in the country. We always teased him over his dark skin shade (blue-purple I’d tell him) and he always shot back so swiftly with something to complete the joke,” former teammate Brian Tabaruka says. “Gerson won so many trophies as a player with the Heathens RFC and continued to support Kyadondo Rugby Club all through the years, even in retirement,” he adds.

“We cannot forget the hearty laughter over a drink and unending ‘shells’ that ensued. Gerson, you left a mark on this earth. You will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace.”

Health challenges

Onono had an operation and a recurring knee injury limited his playing time which brought an end to his Cranes stint as he retired from national duty.

He would then occasionally pull on the yellow of MTN Heathens, before calling it a day in 2009 with a league and Cup double. In the middle of all this, Onono played basketball as a centre for Kyambogo College and the Bugolobi Rioters.

Away from rugby, he was gentle with an infectious sense of humour. Onono was an oil and gas expert before going into private business by the time of his death. He is survived by a daughter.