Trio tallies three African Men’s Sevens winners medals

‘Lad to maturity’ The pair was part of the 2016 winning side in Nairobi and repeated the feat when Uganda hosted and defended their title in 2017. “It has been a long and tough but rewarding journey,” Kasito, who debuted for the side in 2016 at the same tournament, told Daily Monitor. His debut came off the back of a breakout season for Kobs immediately out of St Mary’s College Kisubi. “It’s all about belief,” the 27-year-old added when asked what it takes to remain a core player for that long.

His poise and shrewdness makes him an exceptional player and it was evident on the weekend as he showed up once again, defending and attacking with poise.

Like Kasito and Philip, coach Tolbert Onyango was also picking up a third winners’ medal. He was full of praise for the pair.

“There aren’t enough words to describe Philip. As an individual he is loved by everyone, carries himself well off the pitch. On the pitch he’s very professional, takes good care of himself, trains on his own too. He’s a very focused person,” Onyango said.



Seen it all

For Kasito, Onyango has been integral in his development for this span.

“He joined young but he has now seen it all. Winning his first title in 2016 gave him the impetus to make it to the top. Physically, he is a tough nut, great at defence and of late he has become very good at spotting the gaps and getting the team to play as a unit,” Onyango said of his scrum-half.

As a coach, Onyango says he gets joy by seeing players develop from when they join the team into what they become three to four years later both on and off the pitch.