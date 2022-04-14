U-20 Bathes Trophy: Uganda down Ivory Coast, eye top five finish

The Baby Cranes registered their first win of the 2022 U-20 Bathes Trophy in Nairobi at the Nyayo National Stadium with a closely contested 26-19 win.

Captain Daniel Okello got off from where he left against Kenya on Saturday, converting seven penalties and collecting 21 of Uganda’s points. Winger Joseph Kansiime crossed over for Uganda’s only try as the first half ended 20-0.

After the breather, the Ivorians made their size count and forced their way back into the game with three tries from Koulibaly Agmilo, Ousmane Sigue and Ahmed Gomonte as Ismael Nacanabo converted just one of them.

Uganda managed only six second half points compared to Ivory Coast’s 19. It rings a bell as it was the same case against Kenya. Uganda held the latter to a 10-11 halftime score only for Kenya to end with 54 points as Uganda added three penalties.

“ The fitness levels are wanting because we did not get enough preparations coming into this tournament. The boys run out of steam in the second half and we end up feeding on scraps,” Baby Cranes coach Richard Lumu told Daily Monitor.

He was however, impressed with improvements in the scrummaging and other small facets of the game.