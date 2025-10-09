Uganda Cup back as Hippos on the brink of split

The Rugby Uganda Cup makes its long-awaited return on October 18, bringing back the country’s premier knockout rugby competition after a year’s hiatus. But while excitement builds across the rugby fraternity, all eyes are on Jinja’s Hippos who left nasty memories at the just-concluded National Sevens with their wrangles.

While everything seemed to have been solved or at least a path laid for that process, the bitter struggle between club chairman Joshua Wakabi and former chairman Jonan Manzi now threatens to split the club into two.

The dispute, simmering for months, erupted during the Sevens opener at Kyadondo, where rival factions fielded separate teams. URU intervened and allowed Manzi’s side to bring in Rwandan players to complete their lineup.

Efforts to mediate led by youth minister Balaam Barugahara produced a memorandum of understanding where Wakabi was maintained as chairman while Manzi took charge of a constitutional review committee with Wakabi serving as secretary.

Yet the truce has quickly collapsed ahead of the Uganda Cup. Wakabi, vice-chair Joab Tamiti and treasurer Kenneth Byamukama resigned this week with their associates accusing Manzi of blocking the review process due to disputes reportedly fueled by control of the club’s social media accounts. The turmoil has unsettled players, with some reportedly considering departures ahead of the new season.

The 2025 Uganda Cup returns will continue with the new format introduced in 2023. There will be 20 men’s teams divided into four groups while the women’s tournament features two groups, with the top two advancing to the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Defending men’s winners Heathens headline Group D alongside Impis, Elgon Wolves, Victoria University and Lira Bulls, while Hippos are in Group B with Rhinos, Warriors, Gulu City Falcons and Njeru Hurricanes. Group A features Pirates, Walukuba, Mongers, Kigezi Silverbacks and Rams, and Group C includes Kobs, Buffaloes, Kyambogo, Kakira Simbas and Fort Portal Tyrants.

In the women’s competition, holders Nile Rapids whose title defense entirely depends on Hippos’ situation lead Group A with Thunderbirds, Panthers and Mbale Eagles, while Group B features Avengers, Ewes, She Wolves and Kigezi Queens.

2025 Uganda Cup - Groups

Men

Group A: Pirates, Walukuba, Mongers, Kigezi Silverbacks, Rams

Group B: Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors, Gulu City Falcons, Njeru Hurricanes

Group C: KOBs, Buffaloes, Kyambogo, Kakira Simbas, Fort Portal Tyrants

Group D: Heathens, Victoria, Elgon Wolves, Impis, Lira Bulls

Women

Group A: Thunderbirds, Nile Rapids, Panthers, Mbale Eagles

Group B: Avengers, Ewes, She Wolves, Kigezi Queens