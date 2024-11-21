Uganda Cup postponed

The Uganda Cup competition, which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday at various grounds, has been postponed.

Uganda Rugby Union announced the development Wednesday evening to confirm what has been the worst kept secret in the fraternity.

“The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) announces the postponement of the 2024/25 Uganda Cup, a decision made after extensive discussions between the URU Executive Committee, club chairpersons, and other key stakeholders, communication sent out to the press read in part.

Whereas there have been rumors that the union currently has no funds for the tournament, URU revealed that the decision was made in a bid to ensure players get enough rest after a long season.

The Rugby Cranes played Kenya in the last two weeks to conclude their international season.

Prior to that, the different teams had concluded the Nile Special 7s Series early in October and set their eyes on the Uganda Cup.

“This decision was made to prioritize player welfare and ensure adequate rest for players after an intense and demanding season and will allow URU to realign its annual activity calendar to ensure the smooth running of all events while incorporating adequate rest periods between competitions to safeguard player health and performance.

“The postponement also provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to plan and prepare for a well-organized tournament that upholds the high standards and values of rugby.”

No new dates have been confirmed for the start. “The revised tournament dates will be confirmed and announced in due course. In the meantime, URU encourages fans, and stakeholders to remain engaged through ongoing rugby community initiatives.

“Uganda Rugby Union recognizes and apologizes for the disappointment this decision may cause to all stakeholders, but remains dedicated to making the Uganda Cup a hallmark event in the national sports calendar.”

Heathens demolished Rams 57-22 in the final to win the Uganda Cup in January and were set to host the Walukuba Barbarians in the opener on Saturday.

Uganda Cup

Defending champions

Women: Nile Rapids