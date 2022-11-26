Uganda Cup revivifies from Covid-19 ruins

The last action from the Uganda Cup, a knockout competition, was Ivan Kirabo’s last minute conversion to win Kobs an eighth Uganda Cup title in 2019 at the expense of eternal rivals Heathens. The latter had led the entire game.

At 15-14, Kobs left Kings Park champions and hoped to defend their title next year but the Covid-19 pandemic had taken its toll, forcing a ban on all sports activities. Three years later the debacle returns today with a number of the big guns going after easy prey.

The ties are spread across the country with both Super 10 and low tier sides coming face to face. A lot has changed since the completion was last played with the 2019 title winner Kirabo switching his allegiances to Rhinos. Kobs start their title defence against Mbarara Titans as they chase a ninth title. Heathens host Kobs’ feeder side Boks at Kyadondo while Pirates make the short journey to Kyambogo. The Grave Yard in Makerere has a cracker on the cards as Rams host Warriors.

With the league and the National Sevens Championship already won by Heathens and Jinja Hippos, the Uganda Cup offers Pirates and Kobs an opportunity to win some silverware this calendar year. Sides have made the best of the transfer window by beefing up their squads. Heathens have captured Sean Baseka from Mongers to add depth to the pack.





Today’s fixtures

Rams vs Warriors

Walukuba vs Rhinos

Titans vs Kobs

Kyambogo vs Pirates

Elephants vs Mongers

Stallions vs Hippos

Impis vs Buffaloes

Boks vs Heathens