Uganda end 15-year Safari Sevens jinx

At long last. Uganda players celebrate after clinching the Safari Sevens plate in Nairobi yesterday. PHOTO / DEUS BUGEMBE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Vice-captain Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s brace along with tries from Adrian Kasito, Kelvin Balagadde, and Timothy Kisiga got Uganda over the line with a 29-12 victory over Zimbabwe in the Plate final. 

The Rugby Sevens Cranes left for Kenya to participate in the Safari 7s on short notice having prepared for a mere three days but will fly back home all smiles having won the Plate. 

