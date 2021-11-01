Uganda end 15-year Safari Sevens jinx

The Rugby Sevens Cranes left for Kenya to participate in the Safari 7s on short notice having prepared for a mere three days but will fly back home all smiles having won the Plate.

It’s the first time since 2006 that Uganda has won something at the annual tournament.

It took 15 years for the silverware moment to reappear. “ It’s a young and team and some of the players have just played at their first tournament. They have won something and it’s been a long time since we last won a trophy here," said coach Tolbert Onyango.

Vice-captain Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s brace along with tries from Adrian Kasito, Kelvin Balagadde, and Timothy Kisiga got Uganda over the line with a 29-12 victory over Zimbabwe in the Plate final.

Ian Munyani on his first assignment as captain for the Guinness sponsored team was all smiles and felt they had something to celebrate.

“It’s been a great tour for us. It’s a win we can build and a good start for this young team,” he told Daily Monitor.

\Youngsters Karim Arinaitwe, Ivan Otema and Innocent Gwokto were the newest entrants to the class and they all showed up whenever Onyango threw them into the party.

Lady Cranes get bronze

The Lady Cranes finished third out of five sides after round-robin format play. Wins over the Titans Academy and Zimbabwe on Day One got them Bronze.

Losses to the two Kenya Lionesses sides held them back.

“I’m impressed with the third finish after two years of no rugby,” said Lady Cranes coach Charles Onen.