Uganda focus on Zambia after Kenya loss
What you need to know:
The national U-20 Rugby Cranes side, Baby Cranes, were on the wrong end of a 44-20 score when they met their Kenyan counterparts in the quarterfinals of the Barthes Trophy at Nyayo National Stadium in Kenya, Nairobi.
After going down 5-0 to scrumhalf Patrick Wainaina’s early try, Uganda responded when David Awany levelled 5-5.
At that stage one felt the crowd had a game on its hands but it was never the case as Uganda conceded four more tries through Jeremy Odhiambo, Wycliff Ogutu (2) Laban Kipsang.
Robert Sentongo, who took on the kicking duties from captain Calvin Gizamba, scored a penalty on his first attempt while scrumhalf Stuart Mwayi added a try to keep it 29-13 at the break.
Wainaina and Mike Oduor added tries for Kenya in the second half after a Hashim Kabogoza converted try had given Uganda a glimmer of hope.
Kenya proceed to the semifinals where they will meet last year’s finalists Namibia on Wednesday.
Uganda takes on Zambia in the placement semifinal in a game that will test Uganda, considering Zambia looked good despite losing 20-12 against Namibia in the quarters.
Coach Emannuel Katuntu has his work cut out if Uganda is to improve on last year’s sixth place finish.Uganda lost 24-11 to Tunisia last year for sixth place.
They hope to improve this term by getting over Zambia before taking on either Ivory Coast or Madagascar in the placement final.
U20 BARTHES TROPHY
Results
Kenya 44-20 Uganda
Zimbabwe 55-0 Ivory Coast
Namibia 20-12 Zambia
Tunisia 50-16 Madagascar
Semifinals (Wednesday)
Tunisia vs. Zimbabwe
Kenya vs. Namibia
Placement semifinal
Uganda vs. Zambia
Ivory Coast vs. Madagascar