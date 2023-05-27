Uganda, Kenya rivalry revisits old days

In the early 2000s, Elgon Cup games between Kenya and Uganda had it all and one could only miss them at their own peril.

The competitiveness and grit exhibited had fans making their calendars months to the fixture.

Unfortunately with time, the fixture became unrecognizable with Kenya even thinking twice about honoring what used to be the prestigious Elgon Cup.

It is the same fixture that made Ugandan legends like Allan Musoke, Brian Tabaruka, Moses Soita, Adrian Bukenya, Victor Wadia, Peter Magona, Edmond Tumusiime, Robert Seguya (R.I.P), Mathhias Ochwo and Alex Mubiru.

A big chunk of that group delivered Uganda’s first Elgon Cup silverware in 2006, with a famous 20-22 win away in Kenya at the famous Ngong Road RFUEA Grounds.

Majority of them have stuck around the game even after hanging up their boots but the last two weeks have been busy for them.

The old guard has been training for a special fixture against their Kenyan counterparts with another legend, Herbert Wafula, the coach.

The former Rugby Cranes captain and fullback will be in the Kyadondo Rugby Club dug out on Saturday when Uganda Legends host Kenya legends in a game that will have many memories awakened.

“We had a lot of memorable encounters with Kenya, it was a game I personally looked forward to since making my 15s debut in 2005.

"The Kenyan players became our friends and we still keep in touch, this game will be more than just a game of rugby but more of appreciating each other for setting a platform for the current generation,” said Mubiru who will captain Uganda.

Musoke, a right wing in his heyday, dominated with blistering pace and made a name for himself as a try scoring machine. It is believed he is Uganda’s record top try scorer and has inspired many players.

For him, this is another opportunity for the younger players who will be following proceedings from the stands to learn something.

The arrangement is meant to showcase annually with proposals of gracing the Dubai and Hong Kong 7s veterans’ tours.