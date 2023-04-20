Uganda’s fifth attempt at 7s haven

The Rugby 7s Cranes take on Brazil and Jamaica on Thursday as their first pool games at the 2023 World Challenger Series at the Markotter Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

They will play the Korea Republic for their last pool game on Friday and find out whether they make the knockout stages.

The World Challenger Series provides a pathway to the HSBC World Rugby Series Circuit, a haven Uganda has been pushing to get to since 2017 when they played in the World Series Qualifier in Hong Kong.

This will be the fifth time of asking with the latest being last year in Chile where Germany got the better of Uganda 17-14 at the quarter final stage.

Of the lot in South Africa, only the coach Tolbert Onyango, captain Michael Wokorach, Adrian Kasito and Timothy Kisiga have been at all five attempts.

The side has also spent two weeks at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports going through their paces.

“The time we have spent here, we have gotten to know each other. Bonding with the boys, getting to know our good and bad habits. We have also been working on our structures and a better understanding of the game and hopefully we can perform,” Onyango said.

The closest Uganda has come to getting over the line has been a quarterfinal finish on two attempts, in 2017 and 2022.

Onyango has tasked his troops to step further and hopefully pick it up from there.

“In this competition, we have never made it to the semifinals. Getting ourselves into the semifinals and see what happens from there would be a major positive for us,” he added.

Onyango has potential debutants in Allan Olango and Aaron Tukei while the rest of the side have gotten a feel of national colours.

Uganda’s fixtures

Thursday

Uganda vs. Brazil .11.28am

Jamaica vs Uganda. 2.32pm

Friday

Korea Republic vs. Uganda .10.38am

Pools

Pool A: Germany, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Belgium.

Pool B: Chile, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Italy.

Pool C: Uganda, Korea Republic, Jamaica, Brazil.