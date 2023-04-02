Ugly scenes at Kyadondo as Heathens take charge

Champions Platinum Credit Heathens find themselves top of the Nile Special Premiership with 59 points after forcing a 19-12 win over Kobs at Kyadondo, in game that had more than enough contests marring it.

With the game tied at 12 all, a melee ensued after center referee Ronald Wutimber awarded Heathens a penalty late into the game, a decision that was contested by Kobs players who asked for explanations.

They thought it was a wrong call that should have never stood, prompting the man in charge to award a penalty try off the books.

The officiating left Kobs coach Brian Makalama asking questions. “The boys showed character but now it goes back to the referee. We have been complaining all season about the level of referees’ officiating, I hope the general public has seen what is happening. We as coaches are tongue tied, how do we coach? What do we coach?” he lamented.

On a number of occasions different clubs have complained about the officiating this campaign.

Referees have accused players and fans of misinterpreting the rules while the players have thrown back the same accusation.

“Many of them are yet to grasp the rules even after playing at this level for a long time” a referee who did not want their identity disclosed said. Something has to be done to ensure a good working relationship between clubs and referees is restored.

Heathens had the scoreboard ticking with tries from Innocent Gwokto, Trevor Ochan and a Chris Lubanga conversion while Joseph Aredo kicked in four penalties for Kobs, who are on 56 points, the same as Pirates who once again failed to pick a bonus point in their 27-22 win over Hippos at Kings Park.

Impis lost 30-26 at home to Plascon Mongers who have now regiaterd two wins on the bounce for the first time this season.

Rams are still winless and look set for the knife after losing 8-6 to Rhinos, who had been their relegation rivals for the season. Rams now need a miracle to stay up.

Nile Special Premiership

Results

Heathens 19-12 KoBs

Pirates 27-22 Hippos

Impis 26-30 Mongers

Rhinos 08-06 Rams

Walukuba 10-24 Buffaloes