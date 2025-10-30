Victoria Sharks rebuilding after loan storm

As Victoria Sharks prepare to face defending champions Heathens in their third Uganda Cup group match today, the fixture will carry with it some lessons picked from a turbulent debut season in the Nile Special Premiership and offer a glimpse of a new beginning.

Sharks’ promising campaign earlier in the Premiership was undone not by lack of effort but by URU’s loan regulations. About 27 of their 38 new signings at the beginning of the year were loaned players, seven of them from Heathens, the same team that eliminated them in the quarterfinals.

Those players were barred from facing their parent club as their absence brutally exposed Sharks’ heavy reliance on borrowed talent. That left coach Kevin Makmot frustrated and forced to field players out of position.

The club is using the Uganda Cup to patch gaps as Makmot has embarked on a deliberate rebuild focusing on their in-house and foreign-based players.

“We have tried to recruit new players as we avoid the loan situation because it’s not working for us,” Makmot told Saturday Sports.

“Most clubs only want to give us players on loan but we’re now focusing on building a team that belongs entirely to Victoria Sharks.”

Heavyweights

Among the new recruits are Paul Mutsami, a Kenya Simbas’ and Harlequins’ backrower, halfback Warren Kamadi and winger Humphrey Asiligwa both from Kabras Sugar. The trio join other Kenyans Israel Makokha and Elvince Odhiambo at the club. Sharks have also finalized full transfers for Ivan Otai and Arthur Mpande from Kobs.

However, the new imports will not feature in the Uganda Cup as registration window for the 2026 season is not yet open. That leaves Makmot relying heavily on his youthful core.

Mixed fortunes

Sharks’ campaign in the Cup has started on a mixed footing. They received a walkover in their opener in Mbale after Elgon Wolves failed to raise a team but then received a reality check after losing 24-19 to Impis last weekend. The result surprised some but Makmot insists it is part of the rebuilding process.

“We fielded and will continue fielding more of our young players because we want to see who’s ready to step up,” he explained.

“We want to work with a system where we build our own players. Our plan is to stop recruiting many players by next season and only fill gaps where need be,” he added.

On the flipside, this match offers another opportunity for Heathens to reassert dominance after what was a relatively underwhelming Premiership campaign. The defending champions have started on a high with coach Tolbert Onyango in the sitting drive with two wins in two against Impis (29-6) and 57-6 thrashing of Kitgum away.

Elsewhere, Buffaloes cross Kampala Road to face Kobs at Legends while Hippos host Rhinos in their first Sunday game at Dam Waters.

2025 Uganda Cup

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Lira Bulls vs. Elgon Wolves - Lira

Heathens vs. Victoria - Kyadondo

Fort Portal Tyrants vs. Kyambogo - Fort Portal

Kobs vs. Buffaloes - Legends

Njeru Hurricanes vs. Warriors - Njeru

Rams vs. Mongers - Makerere

Sunday