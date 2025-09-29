Walukuba Barbarians control 7s beat

Walukuba Barbarians etched their name into Ugandan rugby history at the weekend by clinching the 2025 Nile Special National Sevens title, their first-ever national crown on Sunday at Kyadondo.

Heading into the final leg at the Buffaloes Sevens, the Jinja-based side needed only a quarterfinal appearance to secure the title.

Their closest rivals and hosts, Buffaloes, were under pressure to win the circuit and hope Walukuba stumbled below sixth.

But Buffaloes’ campaign faltered early with narrow pool-stage defeats to Kobs (14-10) and Hippos (7-5), dropping them into the Challenger competition and effectively handing Walukuba the trophy by Saturday evening.

Walukuba, meanwhile, stormed through their pool beating Jaguars, Mongers, and Eagles in what looked like the weekend’s softest draw.

Already confirmed champions, their Saturday night celebrations appeared to take a toll as they fell 20-5 to Rhinos in the quarters.

They regrouped to beat Kobs and Eagles, finishing fifth at Kyadondo and closing the series with 129 points.

The triumph makes them only the second side outside Kampala after Jinja Hippos in 2022, to lift the national sevens crown.

“This is the result of our hard work and teamwork,” captain Ivan Bulima said with pride.

“We’ve been knocking, but finally we can announce that we’ve reached the table of men. I’m proud of this group because we’ve played for each other like brothers, and that has delivered this success.”

The Buffaloes’ woes deepened on Sunday as they lost the Challenger Cup final 19-7 to Mongers.

Their slip allowed Heathens, winners of the Buffaloes Sevens after a 17-10 victory over Pirates, to snatch second place overall by a single point.

Heathens finished with 115 points, Buffaloes with 114. At the bottom end, Gulu City Falcons and Elgon Wolves were relegated.

In the women’s category, Thunderbirds sealed the overall crown despite finishing third on the final weekend.

The Kyadondo outfit needed only appearance points to secure the title and ended with 135 overall. Avengers (114) and Walukuba Titans (109) completed the podium.

NILE SPECIAL NATIONAL SEVENS

Team of the season

Women

Hope Mulonde (Walukuba Titans), Shaine Babirye (Nile Rapids), Caroline Anena (Walukuba Titans), Samiya Ayikoru (Thunderbirds), Maimunah Nassozi (Avengers), Comfort Angayika (Thunderbirds), Habiba Namalembe (She Wolves).

Men

Julius Oyuk (Heathens), Jeremiah Ojambo (Pirates), Alphpones Openy (Gulu City Falcons), Ivan Bulima (Walukuba Barbarians), Gift Wokorach (Walukuba Barbarians), Shakim Ssembusi (Walukuba Barbarians), Daniels Otim (Buffaloes)

Coach of the season

Denis Wakate - Walukuba Titans (women)

Charles Onen - Buffaloes (men)

Buffaloes 7s

MVP: Lydia Namabiro & Moses Ali

Bronze: Thunderbirds & Rhinos

Silver: Nile Rapids & Pirates (Shs1m)

Winners: Black Pearls & Heathens

Overall 7s series

Top Try Scorer: Comfort Anganyika & Julius Oyuk

Bronze: Walukuba Titans & Buffaloes

Silver: Avengers & Heathens