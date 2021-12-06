Walukuba bury 2019 heartache with promotion

Walukuba Barbarians staff looked on in 2019 as Sailors celebrated earning core status in the National Sevens Series after beating them 14-5 in the Sevens Series Qualifier.

“We fell short against Sailors in the 2019 final qualifiers and coming into this year’s qualifiers, we set our target to get to the final and take care of the final with utmost composure which we did,” said the contented Barbarians coach Leo Lubambula.

Sailors went on to play as a mainstay on the series for the 2021 campaign before being relegated after earning 34 points at the wrong side of standing.

Walukuba Barbarians will take their place in next year’s National Guinness Sevens Series after beating Gulu City Falcons 14-19 in the Series Qualifier final at Kyadondo on Saturday.

“The qualification means a lot to us as a team and our initial target next year is to maintain core status,” said Lubambula.

Hugs, summersaulting, cheers of joy and prayer sums up the emotions shown by the Walukuba Barbarians camp when Centre referee Ronald Wutimber blew the final whistle.

Reuben Kagwisagye scored two tries before Issa Ssempijja added a third, captain Bob Kawanda converted twice to help fend off Falcons. They had been a big worry for Lubambula before the final.

“Falcons were a physical side, beating Rhinos twice is a big statement and this kept us on our toes, all we had to do was keep onto our tactical play. Play smart in attack and go physical at them in defense, deny them ball possession,” added Lubambula.

The Barbarians forced their way through the pool with a 12-12 draw against Mbarara Titans and wins against Tooro Lions (15-5) and Lira Bulls (64-0). They progressed to the semifinals after beating Entebbe Jaguars 35-15 in the quarters. In the semis, they beat Titans 24-5, the same side that had held them 12 all in the pool.

Walukuba Barbarians results

Pool

Barbarians 12-12 Titans

Barbarians 15-5 Lions

Barbarians 64-0 Bulls

Quarters

Barbarians 35-15 Jaguars

Semis

Barbarians 24-5 Titans

Final