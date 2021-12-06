Walukuba bury 2019 heartache with promotion

Walukuba Barbarians celebrate their achievement at the weekend. PHOTO/DEUS BUGEMBE 

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Walukuba Barbarians will take their place in next year’s National Guinness Sevens Series after beating Gulu City Falcons 14-19 in the Series Qualifier final at Kyadondo on Saturday.

Walukuba Barbarians staff looked on in 2019 as Sailors celebrated earning core status in the National Sevens Series after beating them 14-5 in the Sevens Series Qualifier. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.