Walukuba stand on brink of history

Walukuba Barbarians’ fairytale season reaches a historic climax this weekend as the underdogs who defied expectations stand on the brink of glory.

With the Nile Special Sevens Series finale heading to the Buffaloes Sevens in Kyadondo Saturday and Sunday, the crown will be contested between Walukuba and hosts Buffaloes. Both sides can still claim the title this weekend but mathematically Walukuba remain firmly in control of the overall series.

The season has been a story of surprises. Walukuba, driven by youthful flair and audacious play, captured the opening Kabaka Coronation Sevens at Kyadondo and their home Kyabazinga Sevens with their fearless approach that won them admirers across the series.

Buffaloes, meanwhile, have won Gulu and Kabale Sevens, interestingly defeating Walukuba in the finals of both including last weekend where they kept the title race faintly alive.

Consistency, however, has been on Walukuba’s side. The Jinja side reached five finals, faltering only in Entebbe with a fourth-place finish. In contrast, Buffaloes posted sixth, fourth and third-place finishes in Kyabazinga, Rujumba and Kabaka Coronation, leaving them nine points adrift on the log.

Walukuba now lead with 116 points, ahead of Buffaloes on 107. To secure the series crown, they need only a top-six finish, which could be achieved by wins over Mongers, Jaguars and Kampani Eagles in Group B followed by a semifinal appearance or sixth-place finish .

Buffaloes, chasing their second title since 2014, must win outright at Kyadondo to claim the weekend crown and hope Walukuba take a big hit.

Their challenge is further compounded by the suspension of their second-highest try scorer, Fat Moses Watmon, following a breach of World Rugby Law 9.12 in Kabale.

On the field, the clash is a contrast of styles. Walukuba rely on speed, quick ruck ball and daring finishing, while Buffaloes bring structured discipline often grinding out results even on off-days.

Individually, all eyes will be on Walukuba’s Gift Wokorach and Heathens’ Julius Oyuk who are neck-to-neck on the top points and try scorers’ charts.

Wokorach leads the points table with 272 to Oyuk’s 251 while the Heathens’ young star tops the try-scoring chart with 39 tries, five more than Wokorach. Defending champions Heathens sit third on 95 points, with Pirates (90), Kobs (76) and Hippos (62) lurking in mid-table.

In the women’s category, the story is simpler. Thunderbirds have already accumulated 118 points and need only to appear to be crowned champions. Avengers follow with 102 points and Walukuba Titans with 94, meaning the Kyadondo ladies’ title is all but secured.

NILE SPECIAL SEVENS – Buffaloes 7s

Men

Pool A – Buffaloes, Hippos, Kobs, Mukono Hawks

Pool B – Walukuba, Eagles, Mongers, Jaguars

Pool C – heathens, Rhinos, Rams, Kyambogo

Pool D – Pirates, Elgon Wolves, Gulu Falcons, Juba Eagles

Women

Pool A – Thunderbirds, Black Pearls, Avengers, Ewes

Pool B – Nile Rapids, Walukuba Titans, Se-Wolves, Panthers

All time champions

Heathens – 12 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2024)

Kobs – 6 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Pirates – 2 (2018, 2023)

Buffaloes – 1 (2014)

Impis – 1 (2010)